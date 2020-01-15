Class B-C Wrestling

Coaches Poll

Class B teams: Glasgow, Huntley Project, Whitehall, Townsend, Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, St. Ignatius-Charlo, Cut Bank, Eureka, Thompson Falls.

Class C teams: Circle, Superior-Alberton, Cascade.

Individuals

103: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Guy Williams, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Ryder Hansen, Superior-Alberton; Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton; Nathan Blodnik, Anaconda.

113: Krayle Stormer, Circle; Miguel Ramos, Fairfield; Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Parker Craig, Huntley Project; Cameron Mikesell, Malta; Jace Fredrick, Poplar.

120: Tanner Cook, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Tugg Taylor, Circle; Dawson Powers, Whitehall; Weston Timberman, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Cody St. Claire, Jefferson.

126: Kyle Durden, Eureka; Roper Mycke, Conrad; Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Harold Miller, Shelby; Roman Sparks, Thompson Falls; Cameron Reilly, Forsyth.

132: Colten Fast, Glasgow; Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend; Brady Ellison, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Elijah Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Devon Nesbitt, Baker.

138: Nathan Schmidt, Eureka; Easton Held, Townsend; Canyon Casterline, Circle; Ty Curry, Valier; Matt Larsen, Cut Bank; Forest Fairbanks, Manhattan.

145: Cole Becker, Circle; Isaac DuMontier, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Damien Nesbitt, Baker; Dallon Hoover, Whitehall; John Cremer, Glasgow; Ron Barnhill, Conrad.

152: Hank Dunn, Eureka; Kaden Zimmerman, Glasgow; Riley Forcella, Whitehall; Andrew Anderson, Cut Bank; Darwin Adams, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project.

160: Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Callen Mears, Malta; Ty Steele, Townsend; Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Miles Hoerhauf, Whitehall.

170: Isaih Alik, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Will Lane, Townsend; William Loveridge, Huntley Project; Caden Crowell, Cascade; JT Hauer, Chinook.

182: Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; Kyler Alm, Florence; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Trey Green, Superior-Alberton; Teegan Shafer, Deer Lodge; Rielly Wiegand, Chinook.

205: Cooper Larsen, Glasgow; Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Brett Monroe, Valier; Dakota Irvine, Thompson Falls; Koulter Bouma, Fairfield; Lane Hinderager, Simms.

285: Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Trey Yates, Colstrip; Mayson Phipps, Glasgow; Carter Beer, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Jacob Lapinski, Superior-Alberton; Jadon Lamb, Townsend.

