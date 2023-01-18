agate Scoreboard: Class B-C Wrestling Rankings (Jan. 18) Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class B-C Wrestling RankingsClass B teams: Huntley Project, Three Forks, Jefferson, Cut Bank, Whitehall, Colstrip, Glasgow, Florence-Carlton, Plains-Hot Springs, Conrad.Class C teams: Superior, Chinook, Fort Benton, Circle, Cascade. 103: Baylor Burton, HP; Quinn Rodewald, BS; Richard Schmidt, CB; Colin Hickman, Eur; Max Rosenthal, Flo; Trey Starcher, For.113: Brayden Linville, T Fork; Blain Van Dyke, Con; Trevor O'Hara, Fbt; Timothy Schmidt, Eur; Westen Lindeen, HP; Kade Smith, Shp.120: Gavin Nedens, HP; Cole Rogers, T Fork; Payne Reilly, For; Dylan Mikesell, Jef; Bradin Murphy, CB; Micah Acker, Sup.126: Nate Blodnick, Ana; Logan VanDyke, Con; Decker Milender, Sup; Navarjo Escarcega, Pop; Mathia Hogue, T Fork; Jacob Schulze, Pla.132: Cooper Lane, HP; Riley Davis, Bak; Ty Borge, Cols; Chase Birkland, T Fork; John Waterbury, Pla; Drew Carey, Pla. 138: Alex Wahl, CB; Khye Gamas, Gla; Levi Wagner, T Fork; Hayden Ramaeker, HP; Layne Carter, FF; Dane Hoover, Whl.145: Jace Oxarart, Jef; Kanon Branch, CB; Lane Snider, Chi; Tyler Niles, Shep; Dylan Kamps, T Fork; William Kirkland, Gla.152: John Armstrong, Jef; Adyn Meinzen, Flo; Zach Cox, Cols; Grady Schmidt, HP; Tommy Sawyer, Ana; Brodie Ober, GFC.160: Wylee Lindeen, HP; Eli Ratliff, T Falls; Jaron Taylor, Cir; Percy Bechtold, Chot; Chris Graham, Con; Cade Ball, FtB.170: Garrett Sholley, HP; Miles Hoerauf, Whl; Canyon Sargent, ST I; Max Hannum, T Falls; McCoy Banner, Ff, Trevin Bradley, Cols.182: Tyler Schoen, Chi; Brady Armstrong, Jef; Camryn Mears, Mal; Dallas Blair, Flo; Dale Relyea, BF; Nathan Dunham, FtB.205: Connor Sawyer, Ana; Leo Scafani, Whl; Spencer Gibbs, Mal; Colyn Johnson, Eur; Jayden Sullivan, Jef; Jacob Hjartarson, CB.285: Chandon Vulles, Sup; Ehtan Sullivan, CB; Gunnar Oblander, HP; Mo Fast, Gla; Damian Ort, FtB; Aiden Miller, Ana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana Prep Wrestling Prep-sports Montana High School Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection Hardin's basketball teams sweep rapid rivalry doubleheader over Lodge Grass Montana high school coaches earn national coach of the year accolades 2009 world champion Jesse Kruse wins saddle bronc title at Montana Circuit Finals Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
