Class B-C Wrestling Rankings

Top 10 Class B teams: Glasgow, St. Ignatius-Charlo, Huntley Project, Townsend, Whitehall, Thompson Falls, Cut Bank, Eureka, Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee.

Top three Class C teams: Circle, Alberton-Superior, Cascade.

Individual rankings

103: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Nathan Blodnik, Anaconda; Guy Williams, Columbus-Absarokee; Ryder Hanson, Superior; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Kody Dillard, St. Ignatius-Charlo.

113: Krayle Stormer, Circle; Parker Craig, Huntley Project; Christian Davis, Jefferson; Lily Grismer, Cascade; Michael Reiff, Whitehall; Shilow McKay, Poplar.

120: Tanner Cook, Columbus-Absarokee; Tugg Taylor,Circle; Jase Frederick, Poplar; Cody St. Clair, Jefferson; Bryson Bartleson, Circle; Dawson Powers, Whitehall.

126: Gunner Smith, Eureka; Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Walker Murphy, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Ashton Christman, Huntley Project; Jacob Miers, Glasgow; Dayne Sullivan, Simms.

132: Colten Fast, Glasgow; Kyle Durden, Eureka; Roman Sparks, Thompson Falls; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend; Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall; Roper Mycke, Conrad.

138: Nathan Schmidt, Eureka; Clayton Donally, Huntley Project; Easton Held, Townsend; Matt Larson, Cut Bank; Elijah Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Devon Nesbitt, Baker.

145: Cole Becker, Circle; Hunter Reum, Poplar; Isaac DuMontier, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Wesley Buchannan, Superior; Blake Zimmerman, Huntley Project.

152: Andrew Anderson, Cut Bank; Darwin Adams, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Dawson Buckalew, Colstrip; Riley Forcella, Whitehall; Garrett Pruttis, Chinook; Wye Lindeen, Huntley Project.

160: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Kaden Zimmerman, Glasgow; Callen Mears, Malta; Ty Steele, Townsend; Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan.

170: Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Isaiah Alik, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Caden Crowell, Cascade; Will Lane, Townsend; Padden Vanattan, Forsyth; William Loveridge, Huntley Project.

182: Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Kyler Alm, Florence; Trey Green, Alberton-Superior; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Mason Garfield, Wolf Point.

205: Dakota Irvine, Thompson Falls; Lane Hinderager, Simms; Brett Monroe, Valier; Chanden Vulles, Alberton-Superior; Jacob Berger, Poplar; Copper Larson, Glasgow.

285: Trey Yates, Colstrip; Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Mayson Phipps, Glasgow; Reubin Swenson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Jandon Lamb, Townsend; Chase Hould, Huntley Project.

