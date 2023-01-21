Class B Duals
at Townsend
Saturday
Gold Bracket
First round: Huntley Project 63, Cut Bank 6; Florence 39, Whitehall 33; Jefferson 39, Eureka 27; Three Forks 54, Anaconda 18.
Semifinals: Huntley Project 69, Florence 6; Three Forks 43, Jefferson 27.
Championship: Huntley Project 54, Three Forks 21.
First-round consolation: Whitehall 42, Cut Bank 36; Eureka 53, Anaconda 18.
Consolation semifinals: Jefferson 42, Whitehall 33; Eureka 49, Florence 18.
Third-place: Jefferson 40, Eureka 33.
Fifth-place: Florence 51, Whitehall 16.
Seventh-place: Cut Bank 34, Anaconda 21.
Silver Bracket
First round: Conrad def. Manhattan, Score not available; Columbus-Absarokee def. Shepherd, Score not available; Townsend def. Red Lodge, Score not available; Choteau def. Simms, Score not available.
Semifinals: Conrad 36, Columbus-Absarokee 30; Choteau 31, Townsend 30.
Championship: Conrad 32, Choteau 24.
Third-place match: Columbus-Absarokee 38, Townsend 32.
