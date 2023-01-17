Class B Duals

at Townsend

Friday-Saturday

Pool A: Huntley Project, Anaconda, Simms, Conrad.

Pool B: Cut Bank, Three Forks, Choteau, Manhattan.

Pool C: Eureka, Whitehall, Columbus-Absarokee, Red Lodge.

Pool D: Shepherd, Townsend, Jefferson, Florence.

Pool Schedule for Friday

New Gym Mat 1 Pool A: 11 a.m., Anaconda vs. Simms; Noon, Project vs. Conrad; 1 p.m., Project vs. Anaconda; 2 p.m., Simms vs. Conrad; 3 p.m., Project vs. Simms; 4 p.m., Anaconda vs. Conrad.

New Gym Mat 2 Pool B: 11 a.m., Three Forks vs. Choteau; Noon, Cut Bank vs. Manhattan; 1 p.m., Cut Bank vs. Three Forks; 2 p.m., Choteau vs. Manhattan; 3 p.m., Cut Bank vs. Choteau; 4 p.m., Three Forks vs. Manhattan.

Old Gym Mat 3 Pool C: 11 a.m., Whitehall vs. Columbus-Absarokee; Noon, Eureka vs. Red Lodge; 1 p.m., Eureka vs. Whitehall; 2 p.m., Columbus-Absarokee vs. Red Lodge; 3 p.m., Eureka vs. Columbus-Absarokee; 4 p.m., Whitehall vs. Red Lodge.

Old Gym Mat 2 Pool D: 11 a.m., Townsned vs. Jefferson; Noon, Shepherd vs. Florence; 1 p.m., Shepherd vs. Townsend; 2 p.m., Jefferson vs. Florence; 3 p.m., Shepherd vs. Jefferson; 4 p.m., Townsend vs. Florence.

NOTE: On Saturday, the Gold Bracket will be contested in the Old Gym and the Silver Bracket competition will be in the New Gym.

