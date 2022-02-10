State Girls Wrestling Tournament

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Thursday

Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 62, Billings Senior 44, Kalispell Glacier 37, Billings Skyview 30, Butte 28, Poplar 26, Frenchtown 24, Miles City 23, Bozeman Gallatin 23, Baker 20, Sidney 19, Belgrade 18, Simms 18, Dillon 16, East Helena 16, Lewistown 15, Hamilton 14, Plains-Hot Springs 14, Cascade 12, Harlem 12, Missoula Big Sky 12, Red Lodge 12, Ronan 12, Corvallis 11, Anaconda 10, Great Falls 10, Missoula Hellgate 10, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 8, Custer-Hysham 8, Cut Bank 8, Huntley Project 8, Livingston-Big Timber 8, Shepherd 8, White Sulphur Springs 8, Billings West 7, Valier 6, Wolf Point 6, Bozeman 4, Circle 4, Hardin 4, Havre 4, Roundup 4, Lockwood 3, Deer Lodge 3. 

