Girls State Wrestling Tournament
at Lockwood High School
Friday
Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 112, Billings Senior 84, Cascade 41, Butte 34, Kalispell Glacier 32, Billings Skyview 31, Miles City 29, Frenchtown 28, Anaconda 25, Belgrade 25, Chinook 24, Cut Bank 22, Bozeman Gallatin 22, Sidney 22, Whitehall 22, Hamilton 20, Wolf Point 20, Plains-Hot Springs 18, Baker 16, Havre 16, Florence-Carlton 14, Huntley Project 13, Livingston-Big Timber 13, Poplar 12.5, Harlem 11, Shepherd 11, Valier 11, Great Falls 9, Lockwood 9, Missoula Hellgate 9, White Sulphur Springs 9, Bozeman 7, Choteau 7, Corvallis 7, East Helena 7, Red Lodge 7, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 6, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5, Helena 4, Missoula Big Sky 4, Circle 3, Billings West 0, Colstrip 0, Helena Capital 0, Deer Lodge 0, Shelby 0, Simms 0.
Semifinal pairings
103: LeeAnn Hoch, Shepherd, vs. Rylinn Mullaney, Butte; Alyssa Poe-Hatten, Flathead, vs. Kaylin Taylor, GF.
113: Rebecca Stroh, Chinook, vs. Rustie Torres, Skyview; Jazmin Gorder, Poplar, vs. Hania Halverson, Flathead.
120: Hannah Hurst, Hamilton, vs. Trinity Boivin, Flathead; Alley Antonsen, Whitehall, vs. Jessica Gubler, Livingston-Big Timber.
126: Lily Grismer, Cascade, vs. Cheyenne D'aigneau, Senior; Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project vs. Amaiya Kirn, Sidney.
132: Ryley Hofeldt, Chinook, vs. Skylar Connelly, Valier; Payton Kale, Senior, vs. Joli Beston, Wolf Point.
138: Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank, vs. Shelby Miotke, Frenchtown; Kya Gilmore, Miles City, vs. Maria Matosich, Gallatin.
145: Lily Schultz, Gallatin, vs. Gracy Jones, Senior; Amilia Blackcrow, Harlem, vs. Aleeya Derlatka, Flathead.
152: JJ Carter, Cut Bank, vs. Lillian MacDonald, Plains-Hot Springs; Lindsey Faldzinski, Cascade, vs. Kendal Tucker, Senior.
170: Hayla Hoffman, Butte, vs. Boston Howell, Flathead; Cabry Taylor, White Sulphur Springs, vs. Sophia Dulin, Baker.
205: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview, vs. Lucille Libby, Flathead; Norah Larson, Belgrade, vs. Skye Smith, Cascade.
285: O'maste Foster, Florence-Carlton, receives a bye; Ashlee Wilcox, Butte, vs. Kali Hood, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.