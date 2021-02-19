Girls State Wrestling Tournament

at Lockwood High School

Friday

Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 112, Billings Senior 84, Cascade 41, Butte 34, Kalispell Glacier 32, Billings Skyview 31, Miles City 29, Frenchtown 28, Anaconda 25, Belgrade 25, Chinook 24, Cut Bank 22, Bozeman Gallatin 22, Sidney 22, Whitehall 22, Hamilton 20, Wolf Point 20, Plains-Hot Springs 18, Baker 16, Havre 16, Florence-Carlton 14, Huntley Project 13, Livingston-Big Timber 13, Poplar 12.5, Harlem 11, Shepherd 11, Valier 11, Great Falls 9, Lockwood 9, Missoula Hellgate 9, White Sulphur Springs 9, Bozeman 7, Choteau 7, Corvallis 7, East Helena 7, Red Lodge 7, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 6, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5, Helena 4, Missoula Big Sky 4, Circle 3, Billings West 0, Colstrip 0, Helena Capital 0, Deer Lodge 0, Shelby 0, Simms 0.

Semifinal pairings

103: LeeAnn Hoch, Shepherd, vs. Rylinn Mullaney, Butte; Alyssa Poe-Hatten, Flathead, vs. Kaylin Taylor, GF.

113: Rebecca Stroh, Chinook, vs. Rustie Torres, Skyview; Jazmin Gorder, Poplar, vs. Hania Halverson, Flathead.

120: Hannah Hurst, Hamilton, vs. Trinity Boivin, Flathead; Alley Antonsen, Whitehall, vs. Jessica Gubler, Livingston-Big Timber.

126: Lily Grismer, Cascade, vs. Cheyenne D'aigneau, Senior; Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project vs. Amaiya Kirn, Sidney.

132: Ryley Hofeldt, Chinook, vs. Skylar Connelly, Valier; Payton Kale, Senior, vs. Joli Beston, Wolf Point.

138: Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank, vs. Shelby Miotke, Frenchtown; Kya Gilmore, Miles City, vs. Maria Matosich, Gallatin.

145: Lily Schultz, Gallatin, vs. Gracy Jones, Senior; Amilia Blackcrow, Harlem, vs. Aleeya Derlatka, Flathead.

152: JJ Carter, Cut Bank, vs. Lillian MacDonald, Plains-Hot Springs; Lindsey Faldzinski, Cascade, vs. Kendal Tucker, Senior.

170: Hayla Hoffman, Butte, vs. Boston Howell, Flathead; Cabry Taylor, White Sulphur Springs, vs. Sophia Dulin, Baker.

205: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview, vs. Lucille Libby, Flathead; Norah Larson, Belgrade, vs. Skye Smith, Cascade.

285: O'maste Foster, Florence-Carlton, receives a bye; Ashlee Wilcox, Butte, vs. Kali Hood, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City.

