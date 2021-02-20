State Girls Wrestling Tournament
at Lockwood High School
Saturday
Final team scores: Kalispell Flathead 142, Billings Senior 135, Cascade 68, Butte 61, Billings Skyview 60, Belgrade 54, Bozeman Gallatin 54, Frenchtown 48, Plains-Hot Springs 48, Sidney 48, Baker 47, Miles City 46, Chinook 44, Whitehall 43, Kalispell Glacier 42, Cut Bank 41, Anaconda 35, Hamilton 33, Havre 33, Wolf Point 33, Livingston-Big Timber 32, Poplar 31.5, Valier 30, Great Falls 28, Choteau 24, Shepherd 24, East Helena 22, Lockwood 22, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 20, Florence-Carlton 20, Harlem 18, Huntley Project 18, White Sulphur Springs 18, Corvallis 17, Bozeman 15, Missoula Hellgate 9, Red Lodge 7, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5, Helena 4, Missoula Big Sky 4, Circle 3, Billings West 0, Colstrip 0, Helena Capital 0, Deer Lodge 0, Shelby 0, Simms 0.
103
Championship: Kaylin Taylor, Great Falls, p. LeeAnn Hoch, Shepherd, 3:29.
Third-place: Alyssa Poe-Hatten, Flathead, p. Rylinn Mullaney, Butte, 1:44.
Fifth-place: Kiera Davis, Corvallis, p. Cali Pesanti, Anaconda, :30.
113
Championship: Jazmin Gorder, Poplar, p. Rebecca Stroh, Chinook, 3:08.
Third-place: Taylor Angle, Plains-Hot Springs, p. Hania Halverson, Flathead, 2:29.
Fifth-place: Rustie Torres, Skyview, p. Mayse Fox, Miles City, :31.
120
Championship: Jessica Gubler, Livingston-Big Timber, p. Hannah Hurst, Hamilton, :30.
Third-place: Alley Antonsen, Whitehall, p. Bella Hernandez, Lockwood, 2:22.
Fifth-place: Keela Kary, Sidney, p. Trinity Boivin, Flathead, 2:32.
126
Championship: Amaiya Kirn, Sidney, d. Lily Grismer, Cascade, 5-3.
Third-place: Jacey Gorder, Baker, m.d. Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project, 8-0.
Fifth-place: Cheyenne D'aigneau, Billings Senior, p. Evija Cagle, Billings Skyview, 2:06.
132
Championship: Skylar Connelly, Valier, p. Joli Beston, Wolf Point, 2:13.
Third-place: Paige Gershmel, Billings Senior, p. Ryley Hofeldt, Chinook, :26.
Fifth-place: Payton Kale, Billings Senior, m.d. Ryleigh Warner, Anaconda, 12-2.
138
Championship: Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank, p. Maria Matosich, Bozeman Gallatin, :56.
Third-place: Kyla Gilmore, Miles City, p. Shelby Miotke, Frenchtown, :31.
Fifth-place: Kenzy Best, Whitehall, p. Maya Amundson, Belgrade, 1:38.
145
Championship: Lily Schultz, Bozeman Gallatin, p. Aleeyah Derlatka, Kalispell Flathead, 1:20.
Third-place: Gracy Jones, Billings Senior, d. Amilia Blackcrow, Harlem, 13-10.
Fifth-place: McKenna McCarty, Kalispell Glacier, p. Sadie Grove, Choteau, 4:09.
152
Championship: Kendal Tucker, Senior, p. Lillian MacDonald, Plains-Hot Springs, 1:07.
Third-place: Dakota Peterson, East Helena, d. Lindsey Faldzinski, Cascade, 8-6 OT.
Fifth-place: Anna Stutz, Choteau, p. JJ Carter, Cut Bank, 1:47.
170
Championship: Sophia Dulin, Baker, d. Hayla Hoffman, Butte, 11-10.
Third-place: Cabry Taylor, White Sulphur Springs, d. Juna Ashby, Frenchtown, 6-2.
Fifth-place: Chi Gushi, Belgrade, p. Boston Howell, Kalispell Flathead, :55.
205
Championship: Kassidee Savaria, Billings Skyview, p. Norah Larson, Belgrade, :32.
Third-place: Aaliyah Stiffarm, Havre, p. Skye Smith, Cascade, 1:52.
Fifth-place: Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, d. Lucille Libby, Kalispell Flathead, 13-9.
285
Championship: O'Maste Foster, Florence-Carlton, d. Kali Hood, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 5-3.
Third-place: Ashlee Wilcox, Butte, received a bye.
