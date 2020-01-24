Class A Duals
at Lewistown
Pool A
Order of finish: Frenchtown, Havre, Browning, Dawson County, Stevensville / Victor
Round 1
Frenchtown defeated null 0-0.
Havre defeated Browning 42-33.
Dawson County defeated Stevensville / Victor 54-10.
Round 2
Frenchtown defeated Stevensville / Victor 63-0.
Browning defeated Dawson County 33-27.
Havre defeated null 0-0.
Round 3
Frenchtown defeated Dawson County 60-16.
Browning defeated null 0-0.
Havre defeated Stevensville / Victor 72-0.
Round 4
Frenchtown defeated Havre 36-26.
Browning defeated Stevensville / Victor 58-6.
Dawson County defeated null 0-0.
Round 5
Frenchtown defeated Browning 51-21.
Havre defeated Dawson County 45-18.
Stevensville / Victor defeated null 0-0.
Pool B
Order of finish: Sidney, Laurel, Libby / Troy, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan, Whitefish
Round 1
Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated null 0-0.
Laurel defeated Libby / Troy 62-12.
Sidney / Fairview defeated Whitefish 74-0.
Round 2
Sidney / Fairview defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 70-6.
Libby / Troy defeated Whitefish 45-22.
Laurel defeated null 0-0.
Round 3
Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated Whitefish 42-30.
Libby / Troy defeated null 0-0.
Sidney / Fairview defeated Laurel 57-9.
Round 4
Laurel defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 64-9.
Sidney / Fairview defeated Libby / Troy 55-12.
Whitefish defeated null 0-0.
Round 5
Libby / Troy defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-30.
Laurel defeated Whitefish 74-0.
Sidney / Fairview defeated null 0-0.
Pool C
Order of finish: Custer Co. (Miles City), Park (Livingston), Columbia Falls, Polson, Hamilton / Darby
Round 1
Columbia Falls defeated null 0-0.
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Park (Livingston) 42-22.
Polson defeated Hamilton / Darby 48-24.
Round 2
Columbia Falls defeated Hamilton / Darby 57-18.
Park (Livingston) defeated Polson 40-36.
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated null 0-0.
Round 3
Columbia Falls defeated Polson 48-27.
Park (Livingston) defeated null 0-0.
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Hamilton / Darby 58-18.
Round 4
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Columbia Falls 45-21.
Hamilton / Darby defeated Park (Livingston) 43-30.
Polson defeated null 0-0.
Round 5
Park (Livingston) defeated Columbia Falls 37-35.
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Polson 54-18.
Hamilton / Darby defeated null 0-0.
Pool D
Order of finish: Corvallis, Fergus (Lewistown), Hardin, Billings Central, Ronan
Round 1
Corvallis defeated null 0-0.
Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Billings Central 48-24.
Hardin defeated Ronan 36-27.
Round 2
Corvallis defeated Ronan 60-9.
Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Hardin 48-22.
Billings Central defeated null 0-0.
Round 3
Corvallis defeated Hardin 54-11.
Fergus (Lewistown) defeated null 0-0.
Billings Central defeated Ronan 48-14.
Round 4
Corvallis defeated Billings Central 48-27.
Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Ronan 62-10.
Hardin defeated null 0-0.
Round 5
Corvallis defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 42-36.
Hardin defeated Billings Central 44-27.
Ronan defeated null 0-0.
