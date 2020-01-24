Class A Duals

at Lewistown

Pool A 

Order of finish: Frenchtown, Havre, Browning, Dawson County, Stevensville / Victor

Round 1

Frenchtown defeated null 0-0.

Havre defeated Browning 42-33.

Dawson County defeated Stevensville / Victor 54-10.

Round 2

Frenchtown defeated Stevensville / Victor 63-0.

Browning defeated Dawson County 33-27.

Havre defeated null 0-0.

Round 3

Frenchtown defeated Dawson County 60-16.

Browning defeated null 0-0.

Havre defeated Stevensville / Victor 72-0.

Round 4

Frenchtown defeated Havre 36-26.

Browning defeated Stevensville / Victor 58-6.

Dawson County defeated null 0-0.

Round 5

Frenchtown defeated Browning 51-21.

Havre defeated Dawson County 45-18.

Stevensville / Victor defeated null 0-0.

Pool B 

Order of finish: Sidney, Laurel, Libby / Troy, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan, Whitefish

Round 1

Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated null 0-0.

Laurel defeated Libby / Troy 62-12.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Whitefish 74-0.

Round 2

Sidney / Fairview defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 70-6.

Libby / Troy defeated Whitefish 45-22.

Laurel defeated null 0-0.

Round 3

Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated Whitefish 42-30.

Libby / Troy defeated null 0-0.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Laurel 57-9.

Round 4

Laurel defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 64-9.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Libby / Troy 55-12.

Whitefish defeated null 0-0.

Round 5

Libby / Troy defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-30.

Laurel defeated Whitefish 74-0.

Sidney / Fairview defeated null 0-0.

Pool C

Order of finish: Custer Co. (Miles City), Park (Livingston), Columbia Falls, Polson,  Hamilton / Darby

Round 1

Columbia Falls defeated null 0-0.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Park (Livingston) 42-22.

Polson defeated Hamilton / Darby 48-24.

Round 2

Columbia Falls defeated Hamilton / Darby 57-18.

Park (Livingston) defeated Polson 40-36.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated null 0-0.

Round 3

Columbia Falls defeated Polson 48-27.

Park (Livingston) defeated null 0-0.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Hamilton / Darby 58-18.

Round 4

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Columbia Falls 45-21.

Hamilton / Darby defeated Park (Livingston) 43-30.

Polson defeated null 0-0.

Round 5

Park (Livingston) defeated Columbia Falls 37-35.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Polson 54-18.

Hamilton / Darby defeated null 0-0.

Pool D 

Order of finish: Corvallis, Fergus (Lewistown), Hardin, Billings Central, Ronan

Round 1

Corvallis defeated null 0-0.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Billings Central 48-24.

Hardin defeated Ronan 36-27.

Round 2

Corvallis defeated Ronan 60-9.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Hardin 48-22.

Billings Central defeated null 0-0.

Round 3

Corvallis defeated Hardin 54-11.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated null 0-0.

Billings Central defeated Ronan 48-14.

Round 4

Corvallis defeated Billings Central 48-27.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Ronan 62-10.

Hardin defeated null 0-0.

Round 5

Corvallis defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 42-36.

Hardin defeated Billings Central 44-27.

Ronan defeated null 0-0.

