Class B-C Coaches Poll
Top 10 Class B teams: Glasgow, Huntley Project, Townsend, Whitehall, Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, St. Ignatius-Charlo, Cut Bank, Jefferson, Eureka.
Top three Class C teams: Circle, Superior-Alberton, Cascade.
Individuals
103: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Jake Kuka, Glasgow; Guy Williams, C-A-PC; Nathan Blodnick, Anaconda; Brandin Murphy, Cut Bank.
113: Krayle Stormer, Circle; Miguel Ramos, Fairfield; Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Cameron Mikesell, Malta; Jace Fredrick, Poplar; Spur Owens, Townsend.
120: Tanner Cook, C-A-PC; Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Tugg Taylor, Circle; Dawson Powers, Whitehall; Jeff Colesworthy, Conrad; Cody St. Claire, Jefferson.
126: Roper Myscke, Conrad; Kyle Durden, Eureka; Cooper Cook, C-A-PC; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; Walker Murphy, St. I-C; Harold Miller, Shelby.
132: Colten Fast, Glasgow; Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend; Brady Ellison-C-A-PC; Elijah Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Devon Nesbitt, Baker.
138: Nathan Schmidt, Eureka; Forest Fairbanks, Manhattan; Easton Held, Townsend; Matt Larsen, Cut Bank; Ty Curry, Valier; Canyon Casterline, Circle.
145: Cole Becker, Circle; Ron Barnhill, Conrad; Colton Siphakis, Manhattan; Dallon Hoover, WHitehall; John Cremer, Glasgow; Isaac DuMontier, St. Ignatius-Charlo.
152: Hank Dunn, Eureka; Kaden Zimmerman, Glasgow; Riley Forcella, Whitehall; Andrew Anderson, Cut Bank; Darwin Adams, St. Ignatius-Charlo; Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project.
160: Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Ty Henry Steele, Townsend; Callen Mears, Malta; Hunter Dare, Huntley Project; Miles Hoerhauf, Whitehall.
170: Isaiah Alik, St. Ignatius; Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Will Loveridge, Huntley Project; Will Lane, Townsend; Caden Crowell, Cascade; JT Hauer, Chinook.
182: Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; Trey Green, S-A; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Kyler Alm, Florence; Teegan Shafer, Deer Lodge; Rielly Wiegand, CHinook.
205: Cooper Larsen, Glasgow; Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Koulter Bouma, Fairfield; Lane Hinderager, Simms; Jacob Berger, Poplar; Brett Monroe, Valier.
285: Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Trey Yates, Colstrip; Mayson Phipps, Glasgow; Carter Beer, C-A-PC; Jacob Lapinski, S-A; Jadon Lamb, Townsend.
