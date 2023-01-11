Cody (Wyo.) 45, Laurel 35
106: Lance Baggs (CODY) over Johan Casterline (LAUR) (Fall 4:48) 113: Kannon Grant (CODY) over (LAUR) (For.) 120: William Wood (CODY) over Bridger Burrows (LAUR) (Dec 10-7) 126: Holden Hoiness (LAUR) over Thurston Lewis (CODY) (TF 15-0 4:41) 132: Taylor Baggs (CODY) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (Fall 1:20) 138: Caleb Cook (LAUR) over Myles Hensley (CODY) (Fall 3:14) 145: Nathaniel Hill (LAUR) over Israel Robertson (CODY) (Fall 1:27) 152: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Alex Sitz (CODY) (Fall 5:44) 160: Jackson Wood (CODY) over Owen Younger (LAUR) (Fall 3:29) 170: Beau Mares (LAUR) over Dylan Campbell (CODY) (Fall 1:47) 182: Anker Stewart (CODY) over (LAUR) (For.) 195: Logan Barton (CODY) over Kingston Oe (LAUR) (Fall 3:43) 220: Jace Grant (CODY) over Brody Vandyke (LAUR) (Fall 1:27) 285: Tye Brown (LAUR) over Zach Barton (CODY) (Fall 0:49).
Powell (Wyo.) 46, Laurel 34
138: Caleb Cook (LAUR) over Wyatt Heffinton (POW) (Fall 1:08) 145: Nathaniel Hill (LAUR) over Andrew Valdez (POW) (MD 12-1). 152: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Jack Van Norman (POW) (Fall 4:03). 160: Owen Younger (LAUR) wins by forfet. 170: Beau Mares (LAUR) over Lannon Brazelton (POW) (Fall 2:39). 182: Dillon Melton (POW) wins by forfeit. 195: Jimmy Dees (POW) over Kingston Oe (LAUR) (Fall 0:16). 220: Stetson Davis (POW) over Brody Vandyke (LAUR) (Fall 1:56). 285: Doug Bettger (POW) over Tye Brown (LAUR) (Fall 0:18). 106: Gabriel Whiting (POW) over Johan Casterline (LAUR) (TF 16-1, 4:15) 113: Kaiden Apodaca (POW) wins by forfeit. 120: Weston Thomas (POW) over Bridger Burrows (LAUR) (Fall 0:54). 126: Holden Hoiness (POW) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (TF 19-2, 5:19).
