Friday
Boys
64th Annual Cowboy Invitational
at Miles City
Team scores: Moorcroft 106, Thunder Basin 102.5, Huntley Project 99, Gering 93.5, Miles City 81.5, Cody 81, Sidney 80.5, Billings West JV 59, Billings Senior 58.5, Hardin 55, Livingston 52, Lockwood 49.5, Killdeer 46, Glendive 43.5, Billings Skyview 42, Colstrip 40, Hettinger-Scranton 39, Malta 38, Laurel 36, Chinook 35, Glasgow 32.5, Shepherd 29, Circle 28, Billings Central 27, Forsyth 26, Baker 20, Red Lodge 19.5, Custer-Hysham 4, Roundup 3.
Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
at Missoula
Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 131, Billings West 110.5, Havre 105.5, Sheridan 101, Great Falls 91, Mead 84, Butte 81.5, Belgrade 76, Columbia Falls 75, Powell 70, University High 67, Helena Capital 66, Great Falls CMR 62, Kalispell Glacier 61, Coeur d'Alene 60.5, Frenchtown 57, Bozeman 49.5, Lake City 48, Ronan 47, Superior 38, Libby 36, Missoula Sentinel 34, Browning 33, Hamilton 28.5, Lewistown 27, Corvallis 23, Bozeman Gallatin 23, Missoula Big Sky 22, St. Ignatius 22, Missoula Hellgate 17, Whitefish 17, Helena 15, Polson 9.
Choteau Classic
Team scores: Jefferson 128, Whitehall 117, Florence-Carlton 101.5, Cut Bank 95, Cascade 87, Plains-Hot Springs 82.5, Conrad 78.5, Bigfork 75, Fairfield 71, Thompson Falls-Noxon 69, Anaconda 66.5, Fort Benton 59, Choteau 46, Big Sandy 43.5, Valier 40, Simms 35, Three Forks 35, Townsend 29, Wolf Point 26.5, Poplar 24, Harlem 23, Arlee 21, Great Falls Central 15, Deer Lodge 13, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 6, Manhattan 4.
Girls
Second Annual Cowgirls Invitational
at Miles City
Team scores: Billings Senior 24, Baker 16, Miles City 16, Billings West 9, Hardin 8, Billings Skyview 7, Hettinger-Scranton 7, Circle 4, Huntley Project 4, Malta 4, Moorcroft 4, Red Lodge 4, Chinook 3, Cody 3, Custer-Hysham 3, Laurel 3, Killdeer 2.
Cowgirls Tournament Day 1
at Miles City
Team scores: Billings Senior 312, Billings Skyview 185.5, Baker 142.5, Miles City 132, Lockwood 115, Billings West 69, Chinook 54, Custer-Hysham 54, Circle 48, Columbus-Absarokee 43, Livingston 42, Hettinger-Scranton 41, Huntley Project 36.5, Sidney 35, Glasgow 29, Moorcroft 27, Killdeer 26, Hardin 23, Red Lodge 22, Cody 18, Colstrip 18, Malta 18, Glendive 11, Laurel 11, Shepherd 9.
Choteau Classic
Team scores: Poplar 42, Simms 38.5, Florence-Carlton 34, Anaconda 31, Harlem 31, Choteau 26, Conrad 25, Cut Bank 23, Fort Benton 17, Manhattan 11, Plains-Hot Springs 11, Deer Lodge 11, Shelby 11, Wolf Point 11, Thompson Falls 7, Cascade 6.
