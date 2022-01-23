agate Scoreboard: High school wrestling results, Class B-C Duals Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class B-C Dualsat TownsendChampionship: Jefferson 39, Huntley Project 30 Third place: Cut Bank 38, Whitehall 20Fifth place: Townsend 42, Conrad 20Seventh place: Eureka 32, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 30 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Prep-sports Prep Wrestling In Montana Prep Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 50 years of girls basketball: Fairfield's 120-game win streak took on 'a life of its own' Montana State women cruise past Portland State on 'truly amazing' afternoon Sources: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott on optimistic path to recovery from surgery Montana Lady Griz finish strong in hard-fought win over Northern Arizona 'So many weapons': No. 1-ranked Lewistown boys keep winning – and dreaming big
