agate Scoreboard: High school wrestling results (Jan. 24) Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GirlsBillings Senior 51, Billings West 18100: Serina Catt, Senior, won by forfeit; 107: Alyvia Ruiz, West, p. Jeda Fuson, 3:17; 114: Gracelyn Hanson, Senior, won by forfeit; 120: Isabella Dillon, Senior, p. Elise MacDonald, :26; 126: Denaya Pretty Paint, Senior, p. Lily Ascheman, :38; 132: Katie Coomes, West, won by forfeit; 138: Paige Gershmel, Senior, d. Mackenzie Neal, 6-5; 145: Paisley Jaeger, Senior, p. Elizabeth James, 1:41; 152: Kendal Tucker, Senior, p. Gracie Tolman, 1:54; 165: Celia Jaeger, Senior, won by forfeit; 185: Torie Jamieson, Senior, p. Grace Coomes, 1:24; 235: Marika Bonner, West, p. Kelbey Brewer, 1:17. BoysBillings West 51, Billings Senior 18113: Zach Morse, West, p. Hudson Maki, :28; 120: Jackson Roby, West, won by forfeit; 126: Keyan Hernanez, West. p. Wes Murch, 1:19; 132: Colby Reichenbach, West, p. Jack Stone, 5:03; 138: Jesse Aarness, West, p. Miguel Acuna, :48; 145: Demetrios Saliaris, Senior, d. Dash Nugent, 5-2; 152: Drew Humphrey, West, p. Kyle Ard, 1:52; 160: Chris Acuna, Senior, p. Keighton Johnston-Kelly, 4:34; 170: Anthony Garcia, West, p. Jake Barnhill, 1:32; 182: Logan Cole, Senior, d. Cooper Freitag, 8-5; 205: Solomon Stortz, West, p. Damien LaVe, :44; 285: Maxx Lee, Senior, p. Brandon Cole, 3:23; 103: Makael Aguayo, West, d. Tristan Vladic, 3-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Whether Vikings or Valkyries, it's high times in Bigfork Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Chris Stutzriem staying on as Rocky Mountain College football coach after D-II interest Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.