agate Scoreboard: High school wrestling results (Jan. 28) Jan 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Malta InvitationalBoysTeam scores: Billings Central 184, Glasgow 178.5, Malta 89.5, Chinook 88, Circle 71, Choteau 51, Shepherd 50.5, Harlem 27, Big Sandy 24, Wolf Point 21.5, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 11. Individual order of finish103: Quinn Rodewald, Big Sandy; Cody Kuka, Glasgow; Ruben Nelson, Circle; Makiya Plummer, Glasgow.113: Teegan Soloman, Havre; Kade Smith, Shepherd; Dakota Campbell, Central.120: Trystan Knight, Central; Ted See, Glasgow; Cash Richardson, Glasgow; Aiden Hall, Circle.126: Colter Soloman, Havre; Gauge Chapman, Chinook; Griffen Crowley, Chinook; Jake Niles, Shepherd.132: Kohner Shipman, Malta; Jesse Reed, Wolf Point; Aiden Black, Circle; Leo Martinez, CJI.138: Khye Gamas, Glasgow; Bryce Becker, Circle; Nathan Gunderson, Choteau; Trey Bazaldua, Central.145: Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Cody Hofer, Central; Lane Snider, Chinook; Jack Cornwell, Glasgow.152: Layne Alexander, Central; Walter Schoen, Chinook; Kael Aldrich, Central; Bowen Taylor, Circle.160: Percy Bechtold, Choteau; Michael King, Glasgow; Liam Aldrich, Central; Landen Caplette, Havre. 170: Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Colton Mears, Malta; Wyatt Beddes, Shepherd; Daniel Mattingly, Central.182: Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Camryn Mears, Malta; Jaydeen Hanshew, Glasgow; Jace Schaible, Central.205: Spencer Gibbs, Malta; Seth Benge, Central; Brandon Healy, Havre; Mason Wilting, Havre.285: Tommy Lewis, Havre; Kirkallen Hoskins, Central; Morgan Fast, Glasgow; Jesse Castillo, Harlem.GirlsTeam sores: Chester-Joplin-Inverness 72, Harlem 56, Glasgow 54, Circle 32, Big Sandy 26, Shepherd 22, Chinook 21, Malta 13, Choteau 10.Individual order of finish107: Harley LaBuda, Big Sandy; Kyra Anderson, CJI; Kailani Tran, CJI; Kaylly Turner, Glasgow.120: Maddy Black, Circle; Cyla Adams, Harlem; Izzy Baker, Harlem; Cierra Norton, Circle.126: Savannah Riggin, CJI; Kaitlyn Johnson, Harlem; Emma Klingaman, Chinook; Isabel Hansen, Malta.138: Trinity Case, CJI; Blake Ozark, Glasgow; Ruby Herman, Choteau; Cora Johnston, Unattached.152: Riley Clampitt, Glasgow; Dakota Hale, Shepherd; Madison Lamb, Glasgow; Ihte Stiffarm, Harlem.
