Laurel Quad

Laurel 61, Billings Central 12

103: Konner Heath (Laurel) over Aramis Rivera (Central) (Dec 8-6). 113: Johnathon Prisbe (Central) over (Laurel) (For.). 120: Bridger Burrows (Laurel) over (Central) (For.). 126: Holden Hoiness (Laurel) over Trystan Knight (Central) (Fall 3:12). 132: Peyton Waldo (Laurel) over (Central) (For.). 138: Dylan Wombolt (Laurel) over (Central) (For.). 145: Cody Hofer (Central) over Nathaniel Hill (Laurel) (Fall 3:08). 152: Aden Winder (Laurel) over Layne Alexander (Central) (MD 14-2). 160: Kade Wersland (Laurel) over Liam Aldrich (Central) (Fall 0:42). 170: Camden Johnson (Laurel) over Daniel Mattingly (Central) (Fall 0:38). 182: Beau Mares (Laurel) over Jace Schaible (Central) (Fall 1:38). 205: Kingston Oe (Laurel) over Sam Cooper (Central) (Fall 0:43). 285: Tye Brown (Laurel) over Seth Benge (Central) (Fall 2:28).

Laurel 59, Miles City 18

103: Konner Heath (Laurel) over Caleb  Smith (Miles City) (Fall 3:16). 113: Jake Phalen (Miles City) over (Laurel) (For.). 120: Bridger Burrows (Laurel) over Payton Gaskins (Miles City) (Fall 5:50). 126: Holden Hoiness (Laurel) over Ryder Lufborough (Miles City) (Fall 4:33). 132: Peyton Waldo (Laurel) over Brady Hoverson (Miles City) (Fall 3:25). 138: Dylan Wombolt (Laurel) over (Miles City) (For.). 145: Nathaniel Hill (Laurel) over Johnny Paxson (CCMC) (Fall 0:27). 152: Owen Younger (Laurel) over Tucker Ellison (Miles City) (Fall 0:35). 160: Kade Wersland (Laurel) over (Miles City) (For.). 170: Camden Johnson (Laurel) over Ryan Paxson (Miles City) (TF 19-4 3:13). 182: Easton DeJong (Miles City) over Beau Mares (Laurel) (Fall 1:45). 205: Jaiden Gibson (Miles City) over Kingston Oe (Laurel) (Fall 2:41). 285: Tye Brown (Laurel) over (Miles City) (For.).

