Billings Senior 45, Laurel 18

160: Isaiah Murch (BSH) over Cole Younger (LAUR) (Fall 2:55) 170: Thomas Klepps (BSH) over Camden Johnson (LAUR) (MD 11-2) 182: Peyton Morton (BSH) over Donald Maurer (LAUR) (Fall 1:09) 205: Connor Ulschak (LAUR) over Sylas Dillon (BSH) (Fall 3:00) 103: Holden Howe (BSH) over Levi Nunberg (LAUR) (Fall 0:41) 113: Jalen Vladic (BSH) over Ivan Lee (LAUR) (Fall 4:45) 120: Daylan Forshee (BSH) over Johnathan Herr (LAUR) (TF 20-4 5:43) 126: Dillon Ray (LAUR) over Devun Brown (BSH) (Fall 2:51) 132: Matthew Dewitt (BSH) over Aden Winder (LAUR) (Fall 3:49) 145: Shawn Miller (BSH) over Keagan Thompson (LAUR) (Fall 2:00) 152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Coltin Bernhart (BSH) (Fall 5:11)

Laurel 40, Miles City 26

152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Dalton Tvedt (CCMC) (Fall 2:46) 160: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Tommy Baker (CCMC) (MD 16-2) 170: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Jaiden Gibson (CCMC) (Fall 0:43) 182: Donald Maurer (LAUR) over Kody Beeler (CCMC) (Fall 0:13) 205: Connor Ulschak (LAUR) over (CCMC) (For.) 285: Gabe Walker (CCMC) over (LAUR) (For.) 103: Levi Nunberg (LAUR) over Jacob Shurtliff (CCMC) (Fall 2:56) 113: Braxton Scheeler (CCMC) over Ivan Lee (LAUR) (Dec 3-1) 120: Orin Muri (CCMC) over Johnathan Herr (LAUR) (Dec 12-6) 126: Currey Brown (CCMC) over Dillon Ray (LAUR) (TF 18-2 5:32) 132: Bryce Hirsch (CCMC) over Aden Winder (LAUR) (Dec 12-5) 138: Orrin Russell (CCMC) over (LAUR) (For.) 145: Keagan Thompson (LAUR) over (CCMC) (For.)

