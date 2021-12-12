Jim Street Mining City Duals

at Butte

Championship Pool

First round

Billings Senior received a bye

Billings Skyview 41, Helena Capital 36

Kalispell Glacier 40, Great Falls 31

Butte 61, Missoula Big Sky 12

Billings West 45, Frenchtown 30

Great Falls CMR 48, Havre 18

Belgrade 51, Butt JV 24

KalispelL Flathead received a bye

Quarterfinals

Billings Senior 63, Billings Skyview 6

Butte 52, Kalispell Glacier 15

Billings West 51, Great Falls CMR 18

KalispelL Flathead 48, Belgrade 23

Semifinals

Butte 36, Billings Senior 35

Kalispell Flathead 42, Billings West 30

Championship

Kalispell Flathead 42, Butte 27

First-round consolation

Helena Capital received a bye

Great Falls 78, Missoula Big Sky 0

Frenchtown 33, Havre 27

Butte JV received a bye

Second-round consolation

Belgrade 48, Helena Capital 30

Great Falls 47, Great Falls CMR 24

Frenchtown 48, Kalispell Glacier 27

Billings Skyview 45, Butte JV 30

Consolation quarterfinals

Belgrade 40, Great Falls 36

Frenchtown 36, Billings Skyview 30

Consolation semifinals

Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 31

Billings West 46, Frenchtown 30

Third place

Billings Senior def. Billings West, score not available

Pool 1 Results

Round 1

Flathead def. Hamilton High School 72-3.

Missoula Big Sky def. Browning 36-30.

Round 2

Flathead def. Browning 72-6.

Missoula Big Sky def. Hamilton High School 45-12.

Round 3

Browning def. Hamilton High School 29-18.

Flathead def. Missoula Big Sky 69-0.

Pool 2 Results

Round 1

Billings West def. Columbia Falls 50-21.

Glacier (Kalispell) def. Lewistown 56-12.

Round 2

Billings West def. Lewistown 65-12.

Glacier (Kalispell) def. Columbia Falls 47-21.

Round 3

Billings West def. Glacier (Kalispell) 48-14.

Columbia Falls def. Lewistown 48-30.

Pool 3 Results

Round 1

Billings Skyview def. Great Falls High (2) 60-16.

Belgrade def. Cut Bank 51-24.

Round 2

Cut Bank def. Great Falls High (2) 54-18.

Belgrade def. Billings Skyview 31-27.

Round 3

Belgrade def. Great Falls High (2) 54-24.

Billings Skyview def. Cut Bank 51-24.

Pool 4 Results

Round 1

Great Falls High def. Butte  JV 55-15.

Missoula Sentinel def. Helena 54-24.

Round 2

Great Falls High def. Helena 73-0.

Butte JV def. Missoula Sentinel 52-18.

Round 3

Butte JV def. Helena 48-24.

Great Falls High def. Missoula Sentinel 60-18.

Pool 5 Results

Round 1

Helena Capital def. Gallatin High School 42-33.

Havre def. Polson 70-0.

Round 2

Helena Capital def. Polson 60-12.

Havre def. Gallatin High School 45-22.

Round 3

Havre def. Helena Capital 42-32.

Gallatin High School def. Polson 63-6.

Pool 6 Results

Round 1

Great Falls CMR def. Bozeman 46-30.

Butte def. Missoula Hellgate 78-0.

Round 2

Butte def. Bozeman 71-6.

Great Falls CMR def. Missoula Hellgate 75-0.

Round 3

Bozeman def. Missoula Hellgate 54-18.

Butte def.Great Falls CMR 49-21.

Pool 7 Results

Round 1

Billings Senior def. Great Falls CMR (2) 66-12.

Frenchtown def. Ronan 42-19.

Round 2

Ronan def. Great Falls CMR (2) 46-24.

Billings Senior def. Frenchtown 48-24.

Round 3

Frenchtown def. Great Falls CMR (2) 75-0.

Billings Senior def. Ronan 46-24.

Pool 8 Results

Great Falls CMR (2) def. Hamilton High School 42-24.

Pool 9 Results

Browning def. Missoula Hellgate 37-36.

Pool 10 Results

Guaranteed Places

Columbia Falls def. Gallatin High School 51-21.

Pool 11 Results

Lewistown def. Bozeman 42-33.

Pool 12 Results

Great Falls High (2) def. Polson 50-18.

Pool 13 Results

Cut Bank def. Missoula Sentinel 48-30.

Pool 14 Results

Ronan def. Helena 63-12.

Pool 15 Results

Cut Bank def. Bozeman 48-30.

Pool 16 Results

Columbia Falls def. Helena 60-18.

Pool 17 Results

Ronan def. Missoula Hellgate 60-18.

Pool 19 Results

Great Falls CMR (2) def. Polson 36-18.

Pool 20 Results

Lewistown def. Missoula Sentinel 42-36.

