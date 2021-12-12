Jim Street Mining City Duals
at Butte
Championship Pool
First round
Billings Senior received a bye
Billings Skyview 41, Helena Capital 36
Kalispell Glacier 40, Great Falls 31
Butte 61, Missoula Big Sky 12
Billings West 45, Frenchtown 30
Great Falls CMR 48, Havre 18
Belgrade 51, Butt JV 24
KalispelL Flathead received a bye
Quarterfinals
Billings Senior 63, Billings Skyview 6
Butte 52, Kalispell Glacier 15
Billings West 51, Great Falls CMR 18
KalispelL Flathead 48, Belgrade 23
Semifinals
Butte 36, Billings Senior 35
Kalispell Flathead 42, Billings West 30
Championship
Kalispell Flathead 42, Butte 27
First-round consolation
Helena Capital received a bye
Great Falls 78, Missoula Big Sky 0
Frenchtown 33, Havre 27
Butte JV received a bye
Second-round consolation
Belgrade 48, Helena Capital 30
Great Falls 47, Great Falls CMR 24
Frenchtown 48, Kalispell Glacier 27
Billings Skyview 45, Butte JV 30
Consolation quarterfinals
Belgrade 40, Great Falls 36
Frenchtown 36, Billings Skyview 30
Consolation semifinals
Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 31
Billings West 46, Frenchtown 30
Third place
Billings Senior def. Billings West, score not available
Pool 1 Results
Round 1
Flathead def. Hamilton High School 72-3.
Missoula Big Sky def. Browning 36-30.
Round 2
Flathead def. Browning 72-6.
Missoula Big Sky def. Hamilton High School 45-12.
Round 3
Browning def. Hamilton High School 29-18.
Flathead def. Missoula Big Sky 69-0.
Pool 2 Results
Round 1
Billings West def. Columbia Falls 50-21.
Glacier (Kalispell) def. Lewistown 56-12.
Round 2
Billings West def. Lewistown 65-12.
Glacier (Kalispell) def. Columbia Falls 47-21.
Round 3
Billings West def. Glacier (Kalispell) 48-14.
Columbia Falls def. Lewistown 48-30.
Pool 3 Results
Round 1
Billings Skyview def. Great Falls High (2) 60-16.
Belgrade def. Cut Bank 51-24.
Round 2
Cut Bank def. Great Falls High (2) 54-18.
Belgrade def. Billings Skyview 31-27.
Round 3
Belgrade def. Great Falls High (2) 54-24.
Billings Skyview def. Cut Bank 51-24.
Pool 4 Results
Round 1
Great Falls High def. Butte JV 55-15.
Missoula Sentinel def. Helena 54-24.
Round 2
Great Falls High def. Helena 73-0.
Butte JV def. Missoula Sentinel 52-18.
Round 3
Butte JV def. Helena 48-24.
Great Falls High def. Missoula Sentinel 60-18.
Pool 5 Results
Round 1
Helena Capital def. Gallatin High School 42-33.
Havre def. Polson 70-0.
Round 2
Helena Capital def. Polson 60-12.
Havre def. Gallatin High School 45-22.
Round 3
Havre def. Helena Capital 42-32.
Gallatin High School def. Polson 63-6.
Pool 6 Results
Round 1
Great Falls CMR def. Bozeman 46-30.
Butte def. Missoula Hellgate 78-0.
Round 2
Butte def. Bozeman 71-6.
Great Falls CMR def. Missoula Hellgate 75-0.
Round 3
Bozeman def. Missoula Hellgate 54-18.
Butte def.Great Falls CMR 49-21.
Pool 7 Results
Round 1
Billings Senior def. Great Falls CMR (2) 66-12.
Frenchtown def. Ronan 42-19.
Round 2
Ronan def. Great Falls CMR (2) 46-24.
Billings Senior def. Frenchtown 48-24.
Round 3
Frenchtown def. Great Falls CMR (2) 75-0.
Billings Senior def. Ronan 46-24.
Pool 8 Results
Great Falls CMR (2) def. Hamilton High School 42-24.
Pool 9 Results
Browning def. Missoula Hellgate 37-36.
Pool 10 Results
Guaranteed Places
Columbia Falls def. Gallatin High School 51-21.
Pool 11 Results
Lewistown def. Bozeman 42-33.
Pool 12 Results
Great Falls High (2) def. Polson 50-18.
Pool 13 Results
Cut Bank def. Missoula Sentinel 48-30.
Pool 14 Results
Ronan def. Helena 63-12.
Pool 15 Results
Cut Bank def. Bozeman 48-30.
Pool 16 Results
Columbia Falls def. Helena 60-18.
Pool 17 Results
Ronan def. Missoula Hellgate 60-18.
Pool 19 Results
Great Falls CMR (2) def. Polson 36-18.
Pool 20 Results
Lewistown def. Missoula Sentinel 42-36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.