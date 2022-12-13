Girls

Billings Skyview 30, Billings West 12

107: Alyvia Ruiz, West, p. Nevaeh Fondren Douma, 2:28; 126: Taylee Moss, Skyview, p. Lily Ascheman, 3:32; 138: Dawson Garner, Skyview, p. Anne Kvam, 1:06; 138: Lily Kraiter, Skyview, p. Brooklyn Stensland, 1:50; 145: Gracie Tolman, West, p. Olivia Brannon, 2:23; 165: Haven Ferguson, Skyview, p. Skylar Julian, 3:56; 185: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview, p. Bianca Galli, :41.

Boys

Billings West 58, Billings Skyview 15

132: Colby Reichenbach, West, p. Jacob Wagner, 1:45; 138: Isaia Mercado, Skyview, p. Carter Sanderson, 1:32; 145: Jesse Aarness, West, p. Brandon Azure, :16; 152: Dash Nugent, West, p. Hunter Sherner, 1:00; 160: Drew Humphrey, West, p. Gavin O'Conner, :20; 170: Paolo Salminen, Skyview, p. Boden Bentley, 4:10; 182: Chris Garcia, West, p. Nathan Kojetin, :50: 205: Solomon Stortz, West, p. Anthony Sarcos, :23; 285: Brandon Cole, West, p. Tanner Muessig, 1:18; 103: Makeal Aguayo, West, m.d. Kyson Baker, 17-3; 113: Zach Morse, West, p. Cole Schaub, 1:35; 120: Keyan Hernandez, West, p. Casey Bendure, :34; 126: Devin Grossman, Skyview, d. Tristan Blomquist, 14-8.

