Sidney 64, Watford City 6

103: Tyson Syth (SIFA) over (WC) (For.) 113: Gordan Knapp (SIFA) over Wyatt Boekelman (WC) (Fall 0:00) 120: Brody Keysor (SIFA) over Corban Sorenson (WC) (Fall 0:00) 126: Luis Whaley (SIFA) over Stran Sorenson (WC) (Dec 6-3) 132: Reece Graves (SIFA) over Will Langford (WC) (Fall 0:00) 138: Ben Carlsen (SIFA) over (WC) (For.) 145: Owen Lonski (SIFA) over Brier Arnegard (WC) (MD 11-2) 152: Zander Dean (SIFA) over Ethan Dennis (WC) (Fall 3:20) 160: Kadin Wise (SIFA) over Zane Wagoner (WC) (Fall 1:40) 170: Ty Schepens (SIFA) over Cash Fladland (WC) (Dec 1-0) 182: Thor Fulgram (SIFA) over (WC) (For.) 205: Nathan Romo (SIFA) over (WC) (For.) 285: Nivon Hayes (WC) over Caleb Klienke (SIFA) (Fall 2:20).

