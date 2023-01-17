Laurel 44, Billings Skyview 18

120: Ryan Comstock (BSKYH) over Bridger Burrows (LAUR) (Fall 1:58) 126: Holden Hoiness (LAUR) over Casey Bendure Jr. (BSKYH) (MD 17-7) 132: Jaxsyn Baker (BSKYH) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (Fall 3:12) 138: Luke Knaub (LAUR) over Isaia Mercado (BSKYH) (Fall 1:09) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Brandyn Azure (BSKYH) (Dec 14-7) 152: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over (BSKYH) (For.) 160: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Hunter Sherner (BSKYH) (Fall 1:31) 170: Paolo Salminen (BSKYH) over Beau Mares (LAUR) (Fall 0:32) 182: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Nathan Kojetin (BSKYH) (Dec 6-4) 205: Kingston Oe (LAUR) over Anthony Sarcos (BSKYH) (Fall 1:51) 285: Tye Brown (LAUR) over (BSKYH) (For.) 103: Open. 113: Konner Heath (LAUR) over Cole Schaub (BSKYH) (MD 10-2)

