Laurel (LAUR) 56, Billings Central (BC) 9

103: Jonah Casterline (LAUR) over (BC) (For.) 113: Konner Heath (LAUR) over Dakota Campbell (BC) (Fall 0:52) 120: Michael Moorman (LAUR) over Trystan Knight (BC) (Dec 8-4) 126: Spencer Tillman (LAUR) over (BC) (For.) 132: Eli Hill (LAUR) over Brayson Dimond (BC) (Dec 13-8) 138: Jonah Varilek (BC) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (Fall 2:52) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Cody Hofer (BC) (MD 17-6) 152: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Layne Alexander (BC) (MD 12-2) 160: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Liam Aldrich (BC) (Fall 1:32) 170: Beau Mares (LAUR) over Daniel Mattingly (BC) (Fall 2:14) 182: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Jace Schaible (BC) (Fall 2:38) 205: Seth Benge (BC) over Kingston Oe (LAUR) (Dec 7-2) 285: Tye Brown (LAUR) over Kirkallen Hoskins (BC) (Fall 2:30)

Tags

Load comments