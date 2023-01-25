agate Scoreboard: High school wrestling results Jan 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel (LAUR) 56, Billings Central (BC) 9103: Jonah Casterline (LAUR) over (BC) (For.) 113: Konner Heath (LAUR) over Dakota Campbell (BC) (Fall 0:52) 120: Michael Moorman (LAUR) over Trystan Knight (BC) (Dec 8-4) 126: Spencer Tillman (LAUR) over (BC) (For.) 132: Eli Hill (LAUR) over Brayson Dimond (BC) (Dec 13-8) 138: Jonah Varilek (BC) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (Fall 2:52) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Cody Hofer (BC) (MD 17-6) 152: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Layne Alexander (BC) (MD 12-2) 160: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Liam Aldrich (BC) (Fall 1:32) 170: Beau Mares (LAUR) over Daniel Mattingly (BC) (Fall 2:14) 182: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Jace Schaible (BC) (Fall 2:38) 205: Seth Benge (BC) over Kingston Oe (LAUR) (Dec 7-2) 285: Tye Brown (LAUR) over Kirkallen Hoskins (BC) (Fall 2:30) Miles City (MC)60, Sidney-Fairview (S-F) 3103: Caleb Smith (MC) over Tyson Syth (S-F) (Fall 1:15) 113: Jake Phalen (MC) over Carson Propp (S-F) (Fall 1:04) 120: Maliek Potter (S-F) over Carson Gardner (MC) (UTB 6-4) 126: Ryder Lufborough (MC) over (S-F) (For.) 132: Isaac Beardsley (MC) over (S-F) (For.) 138: Currey Brown (MC) over Aaron See (S-F) (Dec 10-6) 145: Morgan Buckingham (MC) over Cody Crooks (S-F) (Fall 1:14) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Ryan Paxson (MC) over Deion Potter (S-F) (Dec 5-0) 170: Manny Goche (MC) over (S-F) (For.) 182: Easton DeJong (MC) over (S-F) (For.) 205: Joe Giddis (MC) over (S-F) (For.) 205: Jaiden Gibson (MC) over Nathan Romo (S-F) (Fall 3:34) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Whether Vikings or Valkyries, it's high times in Bigfork Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Chris Stutzriem staying on as Rocky Mountain College football coach after D-II interest Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck
