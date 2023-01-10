Boys

Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 9

103: Makael Aguayo, West, p. Bret Rosager, 1:48; 113: Zach Morse, West, p. Cole Schaub, 1:58; 120: Keyan Hernandez, West, p. Ryan Comstock, :22; 126: Devin Grossman, Skyview, d. Tristan Blomquist 11-3; 132: Colby Reichenbach, West, p. Jaxsyn Baker, 1:44; 138: Jesse Aarness, West, p. Isaia Mercado, 3:34; 145: Kenny Carlos, West, p. Jordan Diem, 1:27; 152: Drew Humphey, West, p. Brandyn Azure, 3:43; 160: Keighton Johnston-Kelly, West, p. Hunter Sherner, 1:12; 170: Paolo Salminen, Skyview, p. Boden Bentley, 5:14; 182: Cooper Freitag, West, d. Nathan Kojetin 10-4; 205: Solomon Stortz, West, p. Kadin Dunn, :30; 285: Kaden Barrett, West, p. Tanner Muessig, 1:24.

Tags

Load comments