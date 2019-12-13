Huntley Project 52, Butte JV 21
145: Jerek Rosenleaf (BUTT) over Blake Zimmerman (HPW) (Dec 5-4) 152: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Tucker LeProwse (BUTT) (Fall 1:00) 160: Hunter Dare (HPW) over Riley Downey (BUTT) (Fall 1:43) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over Hunter Salcido (BUTT) (Fall 2:32) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over Logan Christian (BUTT) (Fall 2:00) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over (BUTT) (For.) 285: Journey Grimsrud (HPW) over Zach Tierney (BUTT) (Fall 0:44) 103: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Trey Whitlock (BUTT) (MD 11-0) 113: Kyler Raiha (BUTT) over Parker Craig (HPW) (Fall 3:06) 120: Kip Pumnea (BUTT) over Colby Cantu (HPW) (Fall 1:10) 126: Ashton Christman (HPW) over Damian Young (BUTT) (Fall 0:41) 132: Aiden Pezdark (BUTT) over (HPW) (For.) 138: Clayton Donally (HPW) over Cameron Cox (BUTT) (Fall 2:32)
Huntley Project 42, Whitehall 24
138: Clayton Donally (HPW) over Trentin Walker (WHIT) (Fall 3:58) 145: Dallen Hoover (WHIT) over Blake Zimmerman (HPW) (Dec 3-0) 152: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Riley Forcella (WHIT) (Dec 1-0) 160: Miles Hoerauf (WHIT) over Hunter Dare (HPW) (Fall 2:56) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over (WHIT) (For.) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over Gaten Wassberg (WHIT) (Fall 3:01) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over Jamus DuBois (WHIT) (Fall 3:45) 285: Journey Grimsrud (HPW) over Leo Scafani (WHIT) (Fall 1:22) 103: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over (WHIT) (For.) 113: Parker Craig (HPW) over Michael Reiff (WHIT) (Dec 9-8) 120: Dawson Powers (WHIT) over Colby Cantu (HPW) (Fall 3:24) 126: Alleck Holloway (WHIT) over Ashton Christman (HPW) (Dec 5-4) 132: Mike Wilkinson (WHIT) over (HPW) (For.)
