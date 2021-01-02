High school wrestling
Lewistown 39, Laurel 27
103: Jake Simac, LEW, by forfeit; 113: Koleton Cripps, LEW, by forfeit; 120: Ashton Ulschak, LAU, pint Damen McCord, 2:25; 126: Kason Olson, LEW, pin Johnathan Herr, 5:51; 132: Cooper Birdwell, LEW, pin Kade Wersland, 2:00; 138: Owen Younger, LAUR, pin Colton Picco, 3:55; 145: Wyatt Elam, LEW, dec. Aden Winder, 9-6; 152: Tyler Emineth, LAUR, pin Coltin Loberg, 0:36; 160: Camden Johnson, LAUR, pin Jett Boyce, 2:23; 170: Cole Younger, LAU, dec. Keaton Potter, 11-5; 205: Landon Farrar, LEW, pin Connor Ulschak, 2:51; 285: Christian Wolfe, LEW, by forfeit.
Laurel 39, Livingston-Big Timber 36
103: Leland Peters, LBT, by forfeit; 113: Ryan Wiederrich, LBT, by forfeit; 120: Ashton Ulschak, LAU, pin Jessica Gubler, 0:39; 126: Johnathan Herr, LAU, pin Gage McGillvray, 1:28; 132: Trae DeSaveur, LBT, pin Kade Wersland, 1:03; 138: Owen Younger, LAU, pin Taw Seemann, 3:37; 145: Aden Winder, LAU, pin Braddon Nuckolls, 1:18; 152: Danyk Jacobsen, LEW, pin Tyler Emineth, 5:02; 160: Camden Johnson, LAU, dec. Cade Gubler, 5-3; 170: Cole Younger, LAU, pin Cody Prather, 1:34; 182: Quincy Eastman, LBT, by forfeit; 205: Connor Ulschak, LAU, pin Lyom Bullard, 1:12; 285: Zane Cox, LBT, by forfeit.
