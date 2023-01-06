Tom LeProwse Invitational
at Bozeman Gallatin
Friday
Boys team scores: Billings West 110, Billings Senior 106, Butte 98, Helena Capital 97, Great Falls 93.5, Huntley Project 91.5, Powell (Wyo.) 90, Belgrade 87, Great Falls CMR 81.5, Livingston-Big Timber 72.5, Three Forks 70.5, Cody (Wyo.) 69, Whitehall 66, Bozeman 64, Billings Skyview 62.5, Worland (Wyo.) 62, Lockwood 54.5, Colstrip 52, Laurel 46, Anaconda 40, Bozeman Gallatin 40, Helena 38, Dillon 34, Missoula Sentinel 34, Forsyth 30, Missoula Big Sky 29, Billings Central 16, Missoula Hellgate 13, Butte Central 3.
Girls team scores: Billings Senior 110, Butte 95, Billings Skyview 79.5, Helena Capital 38, Anaconda 37, Billings West 36, Belgrade 33, Livingston 32, Great Falls 30, Worland (Wyo.) 29, Dillon 28, Lockwood 26, Missoula Hellgate 24, Helena 22, Bozeman 18, Missoula Big Sky 15, Bozeman Gallatin 14, Powell (Wyo.) 12, Butte Central 9, Whitehall-Harrison 9, Huntley Project 8.5, Colstrip 8.
Cut Bank Booster Club Invitational
Friday
Boys team scores: Jefferson 131, Havre 126.5, Cascade 80, Cut Bank 73, Hardin 71.5, Great Falls CMR JV 65, Superior 65, Conrad 63, Great Falls JV 59, Thompson Falls 59, Lewistown 54, Choteau 49, Eureka 48, Bigfork 45, Malta 44, Simms 43, Fairfield 42.5, Chinook 41, Shelby 32, Valier 29, Circle 28, Wolf Point 25.5, Arlee 20, Big Sandy 17, Harlem 16, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 10, Poplar 10.
Girls team scores: Havre 48, Harlem 40, Cut Bank 38, Great Falls CMR JV 27, Lewistown 25, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 21, Big Sandy 20, Circle 18, Poplar 18, Conrad 16, Chinook 11, Wolf Point 11, Eureka 10, Choteau 9, Simms 7, Valier 7, Hardin 6, Thompson Falls 6, Cascade 4, Shelby 3, Malta 0.
