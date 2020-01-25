Class AA Duals
at Great Falls
1st Place Match: Great Falls defeated Kalispell Flathead 51-12
3rd Place Match: Billings Senior defeated Butte 54-21
5th Place Match: Bozeman defeated Billings Skyview 35-30
7th Place Match: Billings West defeated Missoula Big Sky 57-18
Round One
Kalispell Glacier tied Billings Skyview 34-34 (Skyview won on criteria)
Missoula Big Sky defeated Great Falls CMR 36-32
Billings Senior defeated Helena 64-11
Butte defeated Belgrade 57-18
Bozeman defeated Missoula Sentinel 62-11
Billings West defeated Helena Capital 48-18
Great Falls defeat Missoula Hellgate (score not available)
Round Two
Billings Senior defeated Missoula Big Sky 45-20
Butte defeated Bozeman 36-34
Great Falls defeated Billings West 48-22
Kalispell Flathead defeated Billings Skyview 43-26
Round Three
Great Falls defeated Butte 55-6
Kalispell Flathead defeated Billings Senior 36-30
Consolation Quarterfinals
Billings Skyview defeated Missoula Big Sky 30-20
Bozeman defeated Billings West 37-33
Consolation Semifinals
Butte defeated Billings Skyview 39-28
Billings Senior defeated Bozeman 50-24
Class AA Duals Past Champions
2008-2009 – Billings Skyview 37, Kalispell Flathead 27
2009-2010 – Great Falls 39, Kalispell Flathead 30
2010-2011 – Bozeman 36, Billings Skyview 30
2011-2012 – Kalispell Glacier 50, Great Falls 27
2012-2013 - Great Falls 49, Bozeman 11
2013-2014 – Great Falls 34, Billings Skyview 27
2014-2015 – Great Falls 33, Missoula Sentinel 19
2015-2016 – Billings Senior 31, Missoula Sentinel 24
2016-2017 – Bozeman 36, Kalispell Flathead 27
2017-2018 – Bozeman 34, Kalispell Flathead 29
2018-2019 - Bozeman 31, Great Falls 30
2019-2020 – Great Falls 51, Kalispell Flathead 12
Class A Duals
at Lewistown
1st Place Match: Sidney/Fairview defeated Laurel 57-9.
3rd Place Match: Miles City defeated Lewistown 42-26.
5th Place Match: Frenchtown defeated Livingston 59-6.
7th Place Match: Havre defeated Corvallis 54-24.
Round One
Polson defeated Billings Central 54-16.
Dillon/Twin Bridges/Sheridan defeated Glendive 39-28.
Round Two
Hamilton/Darby defeated Glendive 42-28.
Whitefish defeated Stevensville/Victor 48-12.
Round Three
Dillon/Twin Bridges/Sheridan defeated Ronan 48-24.
Billings Central defeated Whitefish 40-27.
Round Four
Hamilton/Darby defeated Ronan 54-16.
Polson defeated Glendive 42-27.
Round Five
Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 42-36.
Browning defeated Libby/Troy 42-30.
Dillon/Twin Bridges/Sheridan defeated Billings Central 42-31.
Glendive defeated Ronan 40-24.
Round Six
Polson defeated Hardin 60-16.
Class B-C Duals
Saturday at Paris Gibson Education Center
Friday at Fairfield, Cascade and Conrad
Hosted by Great Falls Central
Championship: Huntley Project 65 over Broadwater County HS (Townsend) 12
3rd & 4th: Whitehall 42 over Jefferson County HS (Boulder) 33
5th & 6th: Columbus/Absarokee 42 over Fairfield 29
7th & 8th: Simms 33 over Manhattan 30
Semifinals
Broadwater County HS (Townsend) 39 over Jefferson County HS (Boulder) 36
Huntley Project 48 over Whitehall 14
Consolation Semifinals
Columbus/Absarokee 42 over Manhattan 30
Fairfield 46 over Simms 30
1st Round
Broadwater HS (Townsend) 57 over Manhattan 18
Huntley Project 55 over Simms 12
Jefferson County HS (Boulder) 48 over Columbus/Absarokee 30
Whitehall 31 over Fairfield 27
Harlem Invitational
Team scores: Glasgow 200.5, Cut Bank 154, Malta 113.5, Poplar 97, Chinook 70, Harlem 56, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 44, Valier 38, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 21.5, Highwood 18, Wolf Point 0.
Individual order of finish
103: Jake Kuka, Gla; Trevor O'Hara, FB-BS; Bradin Murphy, CB; Elijah Greene, CB.
113: Jase Frederick, Pop; Morgan Ayers, Hig; Hunter Kennedy, CB: Jazmin Gorder, Pop.
120: Cameron Mikesell, Mal; Tristan Sydenstricker, CB; Lane Snider, Chi; Ethan Sullivan, CB.
126: Caleb Simpson, CB; Jack Cornwell, Gla; Shane Barcus, CB: Darrius Longknife, Har.
132: Mitchell Youngman, Pop; Mason Donaldson, Gla; Mariah Wahl, CB; Ryder Cole, CJI.
138: Ty Curry, Val; Mathew Larson, CB: Joe Ramos, Val; Shane Soul, Mal.
145: John Cremer, Gla; Camryn Mears, Mal; Colten Barsness, CB; John Hughes, Har.
152: Kaden Zimmerman, Gla; Andrew Anderson, CB: Tyler Schoen, Chi; Logan Boadle, Pop.
160: Callan Mears, Mal; William Turcotte, Pop; Lance Blackcrow, Har; Colter Ball, FB-BS.
170: Ty Kittleson, Gla; Kendall Moore, Mal; Tye Jones, Mal; Michael King, Har.
182: Dylan Nieskens, Gla; Rielly Wiegand, Chi; Hayden Axtman, FB-BS.
205: Cooper Larson, Gla; Jacob Berger, Pop; Mikkel Rider, Har; Dre Oshio, Mal.
285: Mayson Phipps, Gla; Wyatt Dunbar, Chi; Reubin Swenson, CJI; Stetson LeFurgey, FB-BS.
