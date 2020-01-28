Laurel 59, Belgrade 12

152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Logan Linn (BELG) (TF 16-0 6:00) 160: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Hunter Rowan (BELG) (Fall 3:09) 170: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Hugh Donaldson (BELG) (Fall 1:41) 182: Cameron Younger (LAUR) over (BELG) (For.) 205: Xaden Cunningham (BELG) over Connor Ulschak (LAUR) (Dec 4-2) 285: Gabriel Hernandez (LAUR) over Enrique Ruiz (BELG) (Fall 2:23) 103: Noah Michaelson (LAUR) over Scott Richards (BELG) (Fall 0:45) 113: Ivan Lee (LAUR) over Dyson Kinnaman (BELG) (Fall 0:50) 120: Roy DeGuzman (BELG) over Johnathan Herr (LAUR) (Dec 10-4) 126: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Blake Eatman (BELG) (Fall 0:44) 132: Max Brown (LAUR) over Alley Antonsen (BELG) (Fall 3:40) 138: Dillon Ray (LAUR) over Caidan Pollock (BELG) (Fall 2:29) 145: Gage Meyer (BELG) over Dillon Burkey (LAUR) (Fall 0:15)

