High school

Boys

Billings Senior 38, Billings Skyview 22

103: Tristan Vladic (BSH) over Kyson Baker (BSKYH) (MD 12-1) 113: Cole Krutzfeldt (BSH) over Cole Schaub (BSKYH) (Fall 0:53) 120: Daylon Forshee (BSH) over Casey Bendure (BSKYH) (TF 15-0 3:12) 126: Devin Grossman (BSKYH) over Wes Murch (BSH) (Dec 6-2) 132: Hunter Ketchem (BSKYH) over Demetrios Saliaris (BSH) (Dec 6-2) 138: Talen Barrington (BSKYH) over Timmy Rodriguez (BSH) (MD 9-1) 145: James Roan (BSH) over Dylan Emborg (BSKYH) (Dec 9-4) 152: Jalen Vladic (BSH) over (BSKYH) (For.) 160: Logan Cole (BSH) over Jayden Halpin (BSKYH) (TF 17-0 2:31) 170: Paolo Salminen (BSKYH) over Shawn Miller (BSH) (Fall 5:19) 182: Damien LaVe (BSH) over Nathan Kojetin (BSKYH) (Dec 4-3) 205: Dillen Barrington (BSKYH) over Charlie Desmarias (BSH) (Fall 4:58) 285: Maxx Lee (BSH) over (BSKYH) (For.).

Huntley Project 45n Cody, Wyo., 30

106: Baylor Burton (HPW) over (CODY) (Fall 1:42), 113: Lane Torczon (CODY) over (HPW) (For.) 120: Trey Smith (CODY) over Gavin Nedens (HPW) (Dec 5-0) 126: Ty Peterson (CODY) over Derek Lachenmeier (HPW) (Dec 7-5) 132: Hayden Ramaeker (HPW) over Myles Hensley (CODY) (Fall 1:18) 138: Micah Grant (CODY) over Parker Craig (HPW) (Fall 1:51) 145: Grady Schmidt (HPW) over Aaron Trotter (CODY) (Fall 0:47) 152: Alex Nelson (HPW) over (CODY) (For.) 160: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Jackson Wood (CODY) (Dec 7-4) 170: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Dylan Campbell (CODY) (Fall 2:25) 182: Grayson Beaudrie (CODY) over (HPW) (For.) 195: Stran Selman (HPW) over Jace Grant (CODY) (Fall 0:43) 220: Danny Becker (CODY) over Spencer Higareda (HPW) (Fall 1:18) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over Zach Barton (CODY) (Fall 1:49).

Huntley Project 60, Powell, Wyo., 21

106: Baylor Burton (HPW) over Kaiden Apodaca (POWE) (Fall 2:44) 113: Sam Childers (POWE) over (HPW) (For.) 120: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Weston Thomas (POWE) (Fall 3:27) 126: Derek Lachenmeier (HPW) over Brent Childers (POWE) (Fall 3:13) 132: Vinny Timmons (POWE) over Hayden Ramaeker (HPW) (Fall 1:22) 138: Andrew Valdez (POWE) over Parker Craig (HPW) (Dec 11-5) 145: Grady Schmidt (HPW) over Caleb Cruz (POWE) (Fall 1:02) 152: Alex Nelson (HPW) over Jack Van Norman (POWE) (Fall 3:30) 160: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Carter Gines (POWE) (Fall 1:18) 170: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Karson Lamb (POWE) (Fall 3:14) 182: Stetson Davis (POWE) over (HPW) (For.) 195: Stran Selman (HPW) over Jimmy Dees (POWE) (Fall 1:42) 220: Spencer Higareda (HPW) over Doug Bettger (POWE) (Fall 3:49) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over Adam Flores (POWE) (Fall 4:45).

