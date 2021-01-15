Miles City 38, Glasgow 29

103: Caleb Smith (CCMC) over Damon Adkins (GLAS) (MD 16-8) 113: Isaac Beardsley (CCMC) over (GLAS) (For.) 120: Payton Gaskins (CCMC) over (GLAS) (For.) 126: Tucker Ellison (CCMC) over Dawson Boland (GLAS) (Fall 4:44) 132: Jayda Fox (CCMC) over Shalynn Pedersen (GLAS) (Fall 0:26) 138: Currey Brown (CCMC) over Alex Ost (GLAS) (Fall 4:16) 145: Daimian Leidholt (CCMC) over Devon Nesbitt (GLAS) (MD 10-0) 152: Colten Fast (GLAS) over Mick Friend (CCMC) (Fall 0:30) 160: Damien Nesbitt (GLAS) over Easton DeJong (CCMC) (TF 15-0) 170: Kyler Hallock (GLAS) over Joe Giddis (CCMC) (Fall 0:45) 182: Cooper Larson (GLAS) over Jaiden Gibson (CCMC) (Dec 10-3) 205: Dylan Nieskens (GLAS) over Jackson Miller (CCMC) (Fall 0:33) 285: Mayson Phipps (GLAS) over Base Walker (CCMC) (Dec 4-2)

Glasgow 43, Colstrip 15

126: Dawson Boland (GLAS) over Matthew Whalen (COLS) (Dec 12-5) 132: Ty Borge (COLS) over Shalynn Pedersen (GLAS) (Fall 2:53) 138: Zaden Heck (COLS) over Alex Ost (GLAS) (Dec 8-1) 145: Devon Nesbitt (GLAS) over Garrett Buckalew (COLS) (Fall 3:17) 152: Colten Fast (GLAS) over Zach Valdez (COLS) (MD 20-8) 160: Damien Nesbitt (GLAS) over Dawson Buckalew (COLS) (Fall 3:13) 170: Kyler Hallock (GLAS) over Zach Cox (COLS) (Fall 5:10) 182: Rylin Burns (COLS) over Cooper Larson (GLAS) (Fall 1:55) 205: Dylan Nieskens (GLAS) over (COLS) (For.) 285: Mayson Phipps (GLAS) over (COLS) (For.) 103: Damon Adkins (GLAS) over (COLS) (For.)

Tags

Load comments