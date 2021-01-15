Miles City 38, Glasgow 29
103: Caleb Smith (CCMC) over Damon Adkins (GLAS) (MD 16-8) 113: Isaac Beardsley (CCMC) over (GLAS) (For.) 120: Payton Gaskins (CCMC) over (GLAS) (For.) 126: Tucker Ellison (CCMC) over Dawson Boland (GLAS) (Fall 4:44) 132: Jayda Fox (CCMC) over Shalynn Pedersen (GLAS) (Fall 0:26) 138: Currey Brown (CCMC) over Alex Ost (GLAS) (Fall 4:16) 145: Daimian Leidholt (CCMC) over Devon Nesbitt (GLAS) (MD 10-0) 152: Colten Fast (GLAS) over Mick Friend (CCMC) (Fall 0:30) 160: Damien Nesbitt (GLAS) over Easton DeJong (CCMC) (TF 15-0) 170: Kyler Hallock (GLAS) over Joe Giddis (CCMC) (Fall 0:45) 182: Cooper Larson (GLAS) over Jaiden Gibson (CCMC) (Dec 10-3) 205: Dylan Nieskens (GLAS) over Jackson Miller (CCMC) (Fall 0:33) 285: Mayson Phipps (GLAS) over Base Walker (CCMC) (Dec 4-2)
Glasgow 43, Colstrip 15
126: Dawson Boland (GLAS) over Matthew Whalen (COLS) (Dec 12-5) 132: Ty Borge (COLS) over Shalynn Pedersen (GLAS) (Fall 2:53) 138: Zaden Heck (COLS) over Alex Ost (GLAS) (Dec 8-1) 145: Devon Nesbitt (GLAS) over Garrett Buckalew (COLS) (Fall 3:17) 152: Colten Fast (GLAS) over Zach Valdez (COLS) (MD 20-8) 160: Damien Nesbitt (GLAS) over Dawson Buckalew (COLS) (Fall 3:13) 170: Kyler Hallock (GLAS) over Zach Cox (COLS) (Fall 5:10) 182: Rylin Burns (COLS) over Cooper Larson (GLAS) (Fall 1:55) 205: Dylan Nieskens (GLAS) over (COLS) (For.) 285: Mayson Phipps (GLAS) over (COLS) (For.) 103: Damon Adkins (GLAS) over (COLS) (For.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.