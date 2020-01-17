Huntley Project 50, Shepherd 10
103: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Leeann Hoch (SHEP) (Fall 3:10) 113: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Langdon Smith (SHEP) (TF 16-1 5:00) 120: Colby Cantu (HPW) over Jose Moran (SHEP) (Fall 1:13) 126: Open 132: Open 138: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over (SHEP) (For.) 145: Alex Nelson (HPW) over (SHEP) (For.) 152: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over (SHEP) (For.) 160: Hunter Dare (HPW) over Levi Beeler (SHEP) (Fall 5:55) 170: Nate Gorham (SHEP) over William Loveridge (HPW) (Dec 7-2) 182: Lane McCally (SHEP) over (HPW) (For.) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over Gage Schmitt (SHEP) (Dec 11-9) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over (SHEP) (For.).
Huntley Project 60, Red Lodge 12
103: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Trent Petersen (RLHS) (Fall 1:56) 113: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Della Sibbett (RLHS) (Fall 0:49) 120: Riley Devries (RLHS) over Parker Craig (HPW) (Fall 4:49) 126: Colby Cantu (HPW) over Carmine Terraciano (RLHS) (Fall 1:03) 132: Brent Beaudoin (RLHS) over (HPW) (For.) 138: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 145: Alex Nelson (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 152: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Davis Kreuzer (RLHS) (Fall 4:45) 160: Hunter Dare (HPW) over Gable Davis (RLHS) (Fall 1:30) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over Treyton Koch (RLHS) (Fall 1:51) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over Malcolm Mann (RLHS) (Fall 1:46) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.).
Choteau Classic
First-day team scores: Glasgow 71, Townsend 69, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 64, Jefferson 64, Saint Ignatius-Charlo 56.5, Cut Bank 54, Conrad 49, Fairfield 45, Whitehall 43, Malta 36, Manhattan 33, Florence-Carlton 32, Cascade 31, Poplar 29, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 27, Deer Lodge 27, Eureka 26, Thompson Falls-Noxon 25, Anaconda 24, Valier 21, Chinook 20, Plains-Hot Springs 19, Shelby 18.5, Simms 18, Arlee 14, Three Forks 13, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 11, Bigfork 7, White Sulphur Springs 7, Harlem 6, Highwood 6, Great Falls Central 3, Belt 0, Choteau 0, Wolf Point 0.
Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
at Missoula
First-day team scores: Great Falls 112, Kalispell Flathead 109.5, Mead 99.5, Butte 92, Powell 87, Helena Capital 83.5, Coeur d'Alene 82, Lewistown 81.5, Kalispell Glacier 77, Missoula Big Sky-Missoula Loyola 75, Lake City 73, Bozeman 70.5, Havre 64.5, Frenchtown 59, University High 56, Belgrade 55, Polson 51, Ferris 46, Missoula Sentinel 45, Columbia Falls 42, Superior 42, Helena 41.5, Great Falls CMR 40, Corvallis 38, Hamilton 38, East Valley (Spokane) 35, Whitefish 28, Libby 24, Missoula Hellgate 15, Ronan 7.
