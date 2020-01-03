Billings Central 60, Great Falls Central 12

170: Pete Saliaris, BC, won by forfeit; 182: Gunnar Burk, BC, won by forfeit; 205: Preston Nitschke, GFC, won by forfeit; 285: Bo Hakert, BC, won by forfeit; 103: Open; 113: Devon O'Neill, BC, won by forfeit; 120: Jackson Wichman, BC, won by forfeit; 126: Alex Derbyshire, BC, p. Reid O'Neill, 2:44; 132: Connor Coate, BC, won by injury default over Tucker Atkinson; 138: Lars Madson, GFC, p. Hunter Doyle, 1:49; 145: Aiden Aldrich, BC, p. Isaac Madill, 1:47; 152: Cody Todd, BC, won by forfeit; 160: Aaron Foster, BC, won by forfeit.

Billings Central 42, Cascade 21

182: Gunnar Burk, BC, won by forfeit; 205: Open; 285: Bo Hakert, BC, won by forfeit; 103: Open; 113: Jackson Wichman, BC, won by forfeit; 120: Nate Wadlow, Cas, p. Devon O'Neill, 4:19; 126: Alex Derbyshire, BC, p. Preston Hastings, 2:55; 132: Taden Stantond, Cas, p. Connor Coate, :33; 138: Hunter Doyle, BC, p. Lindsey Saldzinski, 4:37; 145: Conner Sawyer, Cas,, p. Aiden Aldrich, 1:24; 152: Cody Todd, BC, p. Eli Schneller, 4:49; 160: Aaron Foster, BC, won by forfeit; 170: Caden Cnowell, Cas, d. Pete Saliaris, 6-2.

