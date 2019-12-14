Scottie Invitational
at Glasgow
Team scores: Sidney 311, Miles City 162.5, Glendive 130, Glasgow 119, Circle 104.5, Colstrip 76.5, Chinook 60, Malta 55, Shepherd 53, Fairfield 51, Manhattan 47, Baker 44, Poplar 37, Simms 37, Shelby 36, Forsyth 34, Valier 33, Billings Central 28.5, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 28, Hardin 27, Choteau 14, Broadus 7, Harlem 7, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3, Wolf Point 3, Lockwood 0, Hays-Lodgepole 0.
Individuals
Order of finish
103: Owen Lonski, Sidney; Kaiden WIse, Sidney; Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton-Big Sandy; Sheldon Rod, Glendive; Leann Hoch, Shepherd; Max Giles, Fairfield; Jacob Shurtliff, Miles City; Harley Wade, Simms.
113: Zander Dean, Sidney; Krayle Stormer, CIrcle; Braxton Scheeler, Miles City; Mighuel Ramos, Fairfield; Austin Berry, Glendive; Robbie Burns, Colstrip; Langdon SMith, Shepherd; Payton Gaskins, Miles City.
120: Tugg Taylor, Circle; Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Colby Hutzenbiler, Sidney; Cameron Mikesell, Malta; Jase Frederick, Poplar; Tyler Vandenbos, Valier; Tucker Ellison, Miles City; Ty Borge, Colstrip.
126: Jordan Darby, Sidney; Camron Reilly, Forsyth; Currey Brown, Miles City; Cody Harrington, Glendive; Bryson Bartelson, Circle; Garrett Buckalew, Colstrip; Jake Murnion, Miles City; Sean Mehling, Hardin.
132: Colten Fast, Glasgow; Everett Jensen, Sidney; Harold Miller, Shelby; Michael Leach, SImms; Devon Nesbitt, Baker; Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Bryce Hirsch, Miles City; Tarin Degrand, Baker.
138: Damian Leidholt, Miles City; Kolton Ried, Sidney; Grady Nelson, Sidney; Canyon Casterline, Circle; Marcus Genia, Poplar; Forrest Fairbanks, Manhattan; Kaide Kindler, Choteau; Hunter Doyle, Billings Central.
145: Aden Graves, Sidney; Cole Becker, Circle; Coltin Siphakis, Manhattan; Kaid Campbell, Miles City; Zander Burnison, Sidney; Ty Curry, Valier Camryn Mears, Malta; John Hughes, Harlem.
152: Kade Graves, Sidney; Damien Nesbitt, Baker; Cody Todd, Billings Central; Tommy Reske, Glendive; Jace Guptill, Hardin; Garrett Pruttis, Chinook; Morgan Axtman, Fort Benton-Big Sandy; Ronnie Richards, Broadus.
160: Callan Mears, Malta; Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Jacoby Mattern, Glendive; Brenan Hager, Miles City; Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan; Logan Boadle, Poplar; Will Turcotte, Poplar.
170: Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Eston Hopes, Sidney; Cameron Brusven, Shelby; JT Hauer, Chinook; Nate McAvoy, Miles City; Paden Vanattan, Forsyth; Blake Jensen, Fairfield.
182: Riley Waters, Sidney; Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; Ty Kittleson, Glasgow; Hayden Axtman, Fort Benton-Big Sandy; Michael Marley, Glendive; Lane McCally, Shepherd; Jackson Miller, Miles City.
205: Jett Jones, Sidney; Cooper Larson, Glasgow; Kolter Bouma, Fairfield; Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Lane Hinderager, SImms; Brett Monroe, Valier; Tyler Pribbernow, Poplar; Dante Pallone, Hardin.
285: Trey Yates, Colstrip; Tyelr Harms, Miles City; Brodey Skogen, Sidney; Mayson Phipps, Glagow; Trey Schepens, Sidney; Gabe Walker, Miles City; Kirby Bassta, Glendive; Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook.
