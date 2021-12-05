GIRLS
Sidney Eagle Invitational
Team scores: Sidney 74, Miles City 68, Baker 36, Rapid City 24, Williston 22.5, Poplar 22, Glasgow 22, Huntley Project 17, Lockwood 12, Colstrip 9, Wolf Point 7, Custer-Hysham 4, Hardin 0.
