Boys
Class AA Duals
at Great Falls High Fieldhouse
Championship: Kalispell Flathead 43, Billings Senior 18
Third place: Billings West 37, Butte 30
Fifth place: Kalispell Glacier 45, Billings Skyview 29
Seventh place: Great Falls 42, Belgrade 33
Bracket
First round
Kalispell Flathead def. Bozeman 59-12
Belgrade def. Missoula Sentinel 51-24
Billings Skyview def. Helena Capital 43-28
Billings West def. Missoula Big Sky 66-11
Butte def. Bozeman Gallatin 54-21
Great Falls def. Helena 66-12
Kalispell Glacier def. Great Falls CMR 42-33
Billings Senior def. Missoula Hellgate 72-6
Quarterfinals
Kalispell Flathead def. Belgrade 60-18
Billings West def. Billings Skyview 46-18
Butte def. Great Falls 46-18
Billings Senior def. Kalispell Glacier 58-9
Semifinals
Kalispell Flathead def. Billings West 48-23
Billings Senior def. Butte 55-14
Round Robin 1
Round 1
Bozeman defeated Missoula Sentinel 54-20.
Helena Capital defeated Missoula Big Sky 66-12.
Round 2
Gallatin defeated Helena 54-15.
Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate 66-12.
Consolation
Round 1
Billings Skyview defeated Belgrade 47-27.
Glacier defeated Great Falls 39-34.
Round 2
Billings West defeated Glacier 42-28.
Butte defeated Billings Skyview 46-21.
Round Robin 2
Round 1
Great Falls CMR defeated Gallatin 40-30.
Missoula Sentinel defeated Helena 60-18.
Round 2
Bozeman defeated Helena Capital 42-36.
Missoula Big Sky defeated Missoula Hellgate 27-24.
Round Robin 3
Round 1
Bozeman defeated Helena 60-18.
Helena Capital defeated Missoula Hellgate 60-12.
Round 2
Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Big Sky 60-18.
Gallatin defeated Missoula Sentinel 46-27.
Class A Duals
at Lewistown
Championship
Frenchtown def. Sidney, 45-23
Third place
Havre def. Laurel 49-24
Fifth place
Columbia Falls def. Ronan 18-12
Seventh place
Livingston-Big Timber def. Miles City 48-21
Bracket results
First round
Havre received a bye
Ronan def. Hardin 41-22
Miles City def. Billings Central 40-18
Sidney received a bye
Laurel received a bye
Livingston-Big Timber def. Lockwood 51-24
Columbia Falls def. Glendive 55-15
Frenchtown received a bye
Quarterfinals
Havre def. Ronan 39-30
Sidney def. Miles City 49-24
Laurel def. Livingston-Big Timber 33-28
Frenchtown def. Columbia Falls 45-24
Semifinals
Sidney def. Havre 35-33
Frenchtown def. Laurel 60-9
Consolation quarterfinal
Ronan 42, Miles City 33
Consolation semifinals
Havre 39, Columbia Falls 33
Laurel 48, Ronan 18
Pool A
Round 1
Livingston / Big Timber defeated East Helena 60-12.
Havre defeated Hamilton 60-16.
Round 2
Billings Central defeated Hamilton 38-27.
Havre defeated East Helena 48-12.
Round 3
Livingston-Big Timber defeated Billings Central 47-11.
Hamilton defeated East Helena 48-24.
Round 4
Havre defeated Livingston-Big Timber 47-24.
Billings Central defeated East Helena 58-3.
Round 5
Livingston-Big Timber defeated Hamilton 54-15.
Havre defeated Billings Central 36-28.
Pool B
Round 1
Miles City defeated Lockwood 44-18.
Round 2
Miles City defeated Stevensville 52-12.
Lockwood defeated Libby 38-36.
Round 3
Frenchtown defeated Stevensville 78-0.
Miles City defeated Libby 42-30.
Round 4
Frenchtown defeated Lockwood 48-27.
Libby defeated Stevensville 57-18.
Round 5
Frenchtown defeated Miles City 54-13.
Lockwood defeated Stevensville 48-24.
Pool C
Round 1
Ronan defeated Dillon 60-18.
Laurel defeated Lewistown 59-18.
Round 2
Laurel defeated Glendive 48-20.
Lewistown defeated Dillon 42-30.
Round 3
Ronan defeated Glendive 45-19.
Laurel defeated Dillon 42-27.
Round 4
Ronan defeated Lewistown 45-25.
Glendive defeated Dillon 48-18.
Round 5
Laurel defeated Ronan 40-25.
Glendive defeated Lewistown 39-26.
Pool D
Round 1
Hardin defeated Corvallis 34-24.
Sidney defeated Columbia Falls 43-23.
Round 2
Columbia Falls defeated Corvallis 65-12.
Sidney defeated Hardin 54-17.
Round 3
Sidney defeated Corvallis 61-6.
Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 51-21.
Forsyth Matador
Team scores: Glasgow 87, Poplar 55, Shepherd 30, Miles City 29, Forsyth 24, Custer-Hysham 17, Roundup 17, Wolf Point 14.
Individual order of finish
103-113: Jake Kuka, Glasgow; Zach Fulton, Forsyth.
113: Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Ted See, Glasgow.
126: Jase Frederick, Poplar; Langdon Smith, Shepherd.
132: L. Smith, Shepherd; Brady Hoverson, Miles City.
138: Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Jack Cornwell, Glasgow; Sheldon Serrano, Roundup; Deegan Tvedt, Miles City.
138B: Kameron Reum, Poplar; Ted Tryan, Glasgow; Shawn Hert, Forsyth; Kyle Dylina, Roundup.
152: Dalton Duncan, Custer-Hysham; Craig Berg, Poplar; Dayne Langston, Miles City; Phillip VanCleave, Miles City; Wyatt Brookie, Roundup.
152A: Precious Keiser, Poplar; T. Rodell, Shepherd.
160: Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow; Noah Haaser, Miles City; Wyatt Beddes, Shepherd.
170: Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow.
182-205: Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Chance Smith, Wolf Point; Mick Friend, Miles City; Isaac Boyer, Forsyth.
285: Jacob Berger, Poplar; Brandon Anthony, Roundup; Braydan Ryan, Shepherd.
113A: P. Reilly, Forsyth; J. Kuka, Glasgow.
113B: T. See Glasgow; Z. Fulton, Forsyth.
Girls
Lewistown Girls Tournament
Individual order of finish
103: Harley Wade, Simms; Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown; Saellah Hugs, Ronan; Kiera Davis, Corvallis.
113: Lily Grismer, Cascade; Faya Holland, Dillon; Hannah Hurst, Hamilton; Destiny Taylor, Belgrade.
120: Keela Kary, Sidney; Brynn Brower, Skyview; Mayse Fox, Miles City; Brooklyn Nelson, Havre.
126: Amaiya Kirn, Sidney; Bella Hernandez, West; Lily Schultz, Gallatin; Lili Schubarth, Simms.
132: Cheyenne Daigneau, Senior; Peyton Johnson, Gallatin; Paige Gershmel, Senior; Maleigha Fuzesy, Havre.
138: Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank; Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project; Simah Anson, Dillon; Chloe Houlihan, Frenchtown.
145: Kya Gilmore, Miles City; Morgan Feist, Simms; Gracy Jones, Senior; Lidia D'Hooge, Lewistown.
152: Kendal Tucker, Senior; Chi Gushi, Belgrade; Haven Ferguson, SKyview; JJ Carter, Cut Bank.
170: KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade; Rylee Kogolshak, Senior; Dakota Carter-Oshoa, Belgrade; Juna Ashby, Frenchtown; Paisley Jaeger, Senior.
205: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview; Tirza Two-Teeth, Ronan; Aliyah Stiffarm, Havre; Matteah Jones, Bozeman.
285: Haylee Fetters, Cut Bank; Marika Bonner, West.
Forsyth Matador
Team scores: Poplar 13, Wolf Point 9, Roundup 4.
Individual order of finish
103-113: Jazmin Gordor, Poplar; Angelina Escarcega, Poplar; LeeAnn Hoch, Shepherd.
126: Joli Beston, Wolf Point; Ashlynn Kistenmacher, Roundup; Shalynn Pederson, Glasgow.
