Boys

Class AA Duals

at Great Falls High Fieldhouse

Championship: Kalispell Flathead 43, Billings Senior 18

Third place: Billings West 37, Butte 30

Fifth place: Kalispell Glacier 45, Billings Skyview 29

Seventh place: Great Falls 42, Belgrade 33

Bracket

First round

Kalispell Flathead def. Bozeman 59-12

Belgrade def. Missoula Sentinel 51-24

Billings Skyview def. Helena Capital 43-28

Billings West def. Missoula Big Sky 66-11

Butte def. Bozeman Gallatin 54-21

Great Falls def. Helena 66-12

Kalispell Glacier def. Great Falls CMR 42-33

Billings Senior def. Missoula Hellgate 72-6

Quarterfinals

Kalispell Flathead def. Belgrade 60-18

Billings West def. Billings Skyview 46-18

Butte def. Great Falls 46-18

Billings Senior def. Kalispell Glacier 58-9

Semifinals

Kalispell Flathead def. Billings West 48-23

Billings Senior def. Butte 55-14

Round Robin 1 

Round 1

Bozeman defeated Missoula Sentinel 54-20.

Helena Capital defeated Missoula Big Sky 66-12.

Round 2

Gallatin defeated Helena 54-15.

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate 66-12.

Consolation 

Round 1

Billings Skyview defeated Belgrade 47-27.

Glacier defeated Great Falls 39-34.

Round 2

Billings West defeated Glacier 42-28.

Butte defeated Billings Skyview 46-21.

Round Robin 2 

Round 1

Great Falls CMR defeated Gallatin 40-30.

Missoula Sentinel defeated Helena 60-18.

Round 2

Bozeman defeated Helena Capital 42-36.

Missoula Big Sky defeated Missoula Hellgate 27-24.

Round Robin 3

Round 1

Bozeman defeated Helena 60-18.

Helena Capital defeated Missoula Hellgate 60-12.

Round 2

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Big Sky 60-18.

Gallatin defeated Missoula Sentinel 46-27.

Class A Duals

at Lewistown

Championship

Frenchtown def. Sidney, 45-23

Third place

Havre def. Laurel 49-24

Fifth place

Columbia Falls def. Ronan 18-12

Seventh place

Livingston-Big Timber def. Miles City 48-21

Bracket results

First round

Havre received a bye

Ronan def. Hardin 41-22

Miles City def. Billings Central 40-18

Sidney received a bye

Laurel received a bye

Livingston-Big Timber def. Lockwood 51-24

Columbia Falls def. Glendive 55-15

Frenchtown received a bye

Quarterfinals

Havre def. Ronan 39-30

Sidney def. Miles City 49-24

Laurel def. Livingston-Big Timber 33-28

Frenchtown def. Columbia Falls 45-24

Semifinals

Sidney def. Havre 35-33

Frenchtown def. Laurel 60-9

Consolation quarterfinal

Ronan 42, Miles City 33

Consolation semifinals

Havre 39, Columbia Falls 33

Laurel 48, Ronan 18

Pool A

Round 1

Livingston / Big Timber defeated East Helena 60-12.

Havre defeated Hamilton 60-16.

Round 2

Billings Central defeated Hamilton 38-27.

Havre defeated East Helena 48-12.

Round 3

Livingston-Big Timber defeated Billings Central 47-11.

Hamilton defeated East Helena 48-24.

Round 4

Havre defeated Livingston-Big Timber 47-24.

Billings Central defeated East Helena 58-3.

Round 5

Livingston-Big Timber defeated Hamilton 54-15.

Havre defeated Billings Central 36-28.

Pool B 

Round 1

Miles City defeated Lockwood 44-18.

Round 2

Miles City defeated Stevensville 52-12.

Lockwood defeated Libby 38-36.

Round 3

Frenchtown defeated Stevensville  78-0.

Miles City defeated Libby 42-30.

Round 4

Frenchtown defeated Lockwood 48-27.

Libby defeated Stevensville 57-18.

Round 5

Frenchtown defeated Miles City 54-13.

Lockwood defeated Stevensville 48-24.

Pool C 

Round 1

Ronan defeated Dillon 60-18.

Laurel defeated Lewistown 59-18.

Round 2

Laurel defeated Glendive 48-20.

Lewistown defeated Dillon 42-30.

Round 3

Ronan defeated Glendive 45-19.

Laurel defeated Dillon 42-27.

Round 4

Ronan defeated Lewistown 45-25.

Glendive defeated Dillon 48-18.

Round 5

Laurel defeated Ronan 40-25.

Glendive defeated Lewistown 39-26.

Pool D 

Round 1

Hardin defeated Corvallis 34-24.

Sidney defeated Columbia Falls 43-23.

Round 2

Columbia Falls defeated Corvallis 65-12.

Sidney defeated Hardin 54-17.

Round 3

Sidney  defeated Corvallis 61-6.

Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 51-21.

Forsyth Matador

Team scores: Glasgow 87, Poplar 55, Shepherd 30, Miles City 29, Forsyth 24, Custer-Hysham 17, Roundup 17, Wolf Point 14.

Individual order of finish

103-113: Jake Kuka, Glasgow; Zach Fulton, Forsyth.

113: Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Ted See, Glasgow.

126: Jase Frederick, Poplar; Langdon Smith, Shepherd.

132: L. Smith, Shepherd; Brady Hoverson, Miles City.

138: Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Jack Cornwell, Glasgow; Sheldon Serrano, Roundup; Deegan Tvedt, Miles City.

138B: Kameron Reum, Poplar; Ted Tryan, Glasgow; Shawn Hert, Forsyth; Kyle Dylina, Roundup.

152: Dalton Duncan, Custer-Hysham; Craig Berg, Poplar; Dayne Langston, Miles City;  Phillip VanCleave, Miles City; Wyatt Brookie, Roundup.

152A: Precious Keiser, Poplar; T. Rodell, Shepherd.

160: Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow; Noah Haaser, Miles City; Wyatt Beddes, Shepherd.

170: Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow.

182-205: Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Chance Smith, Wolf Point; Mick Friend, Miles City; Isaac Boyer, Forsyth.

285: Jacob Berger, Poplar; Brandon Anthony, Roundup; Braydan Ryan, Shepherd.

113A: P. Reilly, Forsyth; J. Kuka, Glasgow.

113B: T. See Glasgow; Z. Fulton, Forsyth. 

Girls

Lewistown Girls Tournament

Individual order of finish

103: Harley Wade, Simms; Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown; Saellah Hugs, Ronan; Kiera Davis, Corvallis.

113: Lily Grismer, Cascade; Faya Holland, Dillon; Hannah Hurst, Hamilton; Destiny Taylor, Belgrade.

120: Keela Kary, Sidney; Brynn Brower, Skyview; Mayse Fox, Miles City; Brooklyn Nelson, Havre.

126: Amaiya Kirn, Sidney; Bella Hernandez, West; Lily Schultz, Gallatin; Lili Schubarth, Simms.

132: Cheyenne Daigneau, Senior; Peyton Johnson, Gallatin; Paige Gershmel, Senior; Maleigha Fuzesy, Havre.

138: Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank; Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project; Simah Anson, Dillon; Chloe Houlihan, Frenchtown.

145: Kya Gilmore, Miles City; Morgan Feist, Simms; Gracy Jones, Senior; Lidia D'Hooge, Lewistown.

152: Kendal Tucker, Senior; Chi Gushi, Belgrade; Haven Ferguson, SKyview; JJ Carter, Cut Bank.

170: KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade; Rylee Kogolshak, Senior; Dakota Carter-Oshoa, Belgrade; Juna Ashby, Frenchtown; Paisley Jaeger, Senior.

205: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview; Tirza Two-Teeth, Ronan; Aliyah Stiffarm, Havre; Matteah Jones, Bozeman.

285: Haylee Fetters, Cut Bank; Marika Bonner, West.

Forsyth Matador

Team scores: Poplar 13, Wolf Point 9, Roundup 4.

Individual order of finish

103-113: Jazmin Gordor, Poplar; Angelina Escarcega, Poplar; LeeAnn Hoch, Shepherd.

126: Joli Beston, Wolf Point; Ashlynn Kistenmacher, Roundup; Shalynn Pederson, Glasgow.

