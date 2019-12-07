33rd annual Sidney Eagle Invitational
Team scores: Sidney 253, Bozeman 196, Rapid City 152.5, Columbia High 149, Post Falls 134, Minot 131.5, Billings Senior 130.5, Lake Stevens 124, Billings West 100, Billings Skyview 91, Glasgow 88, David City 82.5, Miles City 69, Circle 54, Dickinson 53, Colstrip 52, Hardin 48, Glendive 43.5, Bowman 29, Poplar 20, Wolf Point 13, Baker 11, Williston 10.5, Forsyth 4, Broadus 0.
Order of finish
103: Hunter Ketchem, Skyview; Gabe Mortensen, Minot; Owen Lonski, Sid; Payton Hernandez, Columbia; Jase Van Pelt, West; Holden Howe, Senior; Theron Tate, LS; Austin Wanner, Bow.
113: Simon Graeber, Columbia; Roddy Romero, PF; Zander Dean, Sid; Krayle Stormer, Cir; Braxton Scheeler, MC; Wyatt Van Pelt, West; Zachary Imler, Minot; Reeve Rambin, Senior.
120: Cael Larson, RC; Kaiden Cline, Sid; Tugg Taylor, Cir; Houston Crimmins, Dic; Jase Frederick, Pop; Bryson Bartelson, Cir; Jesse Aarness, West; Ryan Graves, PF.
126: Matthew Dewitt, Senior; Drake Rhodes, West; Tayt Rogers, Boz; Jordan Darby, Sid; Victor Garcia, Minot; Braxton Mason, PF; Jacob Scott, Columbia; Jacob Meiers, Gla.
132: Avery Allen, Boz; Lane Reardon, PF; Ethan Thibeault, RC; Jayden Ramirez, Senior; Colten Fast, Fla; Everett Jensen, Sid; RJ Lowdog, West; Henry Nelson, Dic.
138: Leif Schroeder, Boz; Damian Leidholt, MC; Kadyn Kraye, RC; Isaac Jessen, PF; Gentry Lamb, Skyview; Kolton Reid, Sid; Cutter Jones, Will; Elijah Schmitt, LS.
145: Brock Rodriguez, Boz; Trevon McClaanahan, Minot; TJ Morrison, RC; Aden Graves, Sid; Troy Berg, DIc; AJ Delarosa, PF; Jacson Valentine, DC; Jaren Roberts, Skyview.
152: Angel Rios, Columbia; Wyatt Springer, LS; Kate Graves, Sid; Ethan Miller, PF; Paolo Salminen, Sky; Carter Peterson, Minot; Brayden Burrus, RC; Michael Deleon, Wset.
160: Dylan Lutz, Sid; Chase Burke, Minot; Adrian Martinez, Columbia; Kaden Zimmerman, Gla; Kyler Hallock, Gla; Isaiah Murch, Senior; Ali Hasan, LS; Tre Daro, DC.
170: Wyatt Junglaus, RC; Coy Cohenour, Boz; Nelson Crisafulli, Gle; Thomas Klepps, Senior; Dylan Vodicka, DC; Rylin Burns, Cols; Sean Sanchez, LS; Tyson Mattern, Bow.
182: Riley Waters, Sid; Dylan Nieskens, Gla; Peyton Morton, Sen; Conner Schwend, Har; Spencer Allen, DC; Mason Garfield, WP; Dillon Barrington, Sky; David Vodlenshchuk, LS.
205: Jett Jones, Sid; Jacob Vincent, LS: Nicolas Rodriguez, Columbia; Jacob Carmichael, Minot; Jason Langan, Boz; James Escamilla, DC; Hunter Morse, West; Jacob Berger, Pop.
285: Trey Yates, Cols; Tom Walkup, Boz; Tyler Harms, MC; Mayson Phipps, Glas; Brodey Skogen, Sid; Wyatt Hall, LS; Jake Ingwersen, DC; Timothy Rindahl, Har.
Dual Tournament
Pool A
Championship: Sidney 52, Post Falls 12
Third-fourth: Billings Senior 37, Bozeman 35
Fifth-sixth: Rapid City 35, Columbia 28
Seventh-eighth: David City 36, Dickinson 24
Pool B
Championship: Lake Stevens 30, Minot 17
Third-fourth: Billings West 42, Glasgow 28
Fifth-sixth: Billings Skyview 42, Bowman 27
Seventh-eighth: Williston 39, Colstrip 36
Pool C
Championship: Glendive 36, Miles City 30
Third-fourth: Hardin 37, Poplar 36
Fifth-sixth: Sidney JV 39, Williston JV 24
Seventh-eighth: Baker 36, Dickinson JV 30
Huntley Project Mixer
(Order of finish)
103A: Wes Murch, Billings Senior; Chance Bray, Billings West; Dakota Meyer, Billings Skyview
103B: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Riley Ankeny, Billings Senior; Treye Smith, Billings Senior
113A: Parker Craig, Huntley Project; Carson Blaschak, Billings West; Leeann Hoch, Shepherd
113B: Daylan Forshee, Billings Senior; Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Everest Carmain, Red Lodge
120A: Jeff Kordonowy, Lockwood; Ty Bowen, Billings West; Langdon Smith, Shepherd; Isaiah Lewis, Billings Senior
120B: Maddox Ruffatto, Billings West; Colby Cantu, Huntley Project; Carmine Terraciano, Red Lodge; Christopher Johnston, Billings Senior
126A: Riley Devries, Red Lodge; Dash Nugent, Billings West; Jose Moran, Shepherd; Olivia Jolley, Billings West
126B: Ashton Christman, Huntley Project; Nathaniel Hoff, Billings West; Devin Brown, Billings Senior; Jase Peterson, Red Lodge
132A: Bryaden Reichenbach, Billings West; Anthony Arrow Top Knot, Billings Skyview; Brooke Cicierski, Billings West
132B: Colten Marquart, Billings Skyview; Micah James, Billings Senior; Clayro Bellamy, Billings West
138A: Gavin Klein, Billings Senior; Keighton Johnston, Billings West; Abram Barrett, Billings West; Alex Stene, Shepherd; Malachi Riddle, Billings Skyview
138B: Clayton Donally, Huntley Project; Calahan Barker, Red Lodge; Cadence Babin, Billings Senior; Reagan Severson, Billings West
145A: Blake Zimmerman, Huntley Project; Hayden Anderson, Billings senior; Kassidee Savaria, Billings Skyview
145B: Casey LaMont, Billings Senior; Trystan Koch, Huntley Project; Dylan Algren, Billings West; Isaac Price, Billings Senior
152A: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Michael Ruzick, Billings West; Cruz Romero, Billings Skyview; Jacob Miller, Billings Senior; Cooper Hickey, Billings Senior
152B: Damian LaVe, Billings Senior; Luke Donally, Huntley Project; Hayden VonOlnhausen, Huntley Project; Jack Lentz, Billings Senior
160A: Chris Gracia, Billings West; Trey Lawson, Billings Senior; Seth Dennis, Billings Senior; Skyler Frank, Red Lodge
160B: Hayden Allie, Billings Senior; Chavis Norton, Huntley Project; Davis Kreuzer, Red Lodge
170: William Loveridge, Huntley Project; Trysten Washburn, Billings West; Brayden Tidwell, Billings West; Gable Davis, Red Lodge; Jesus Slevira, Billings West
182A: Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Justus Cortharn, Billings Senior; Jesse Bray, Billings Senior; Chris Lich, Billings Skyview; Brady Schug, Lockwood
182B: Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Treyton Koch, Red Lodge; Holter Reisinger, Lockwood; Katie Howard, Billings Senior
205A: Nate Arthur, Lockwood; Lane McCally, Shepherd; Hunter Wanous, Billings West; Armand Fair, Billings Senior
205B: Cade Buchanan, Huntley Project; Casey Watkins, Billings West; Jory Schaefer, Billings Senior
285A: Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Austin Therriault, Lockwood; Jeriah Hetmer, Billings West
285B: Tyler Blaquiere, Billings West; Chase Hould, Huntley Project; Noah Campbell, Billings Senior
Havre Invitational
Team scores: Great Falls High 242, Great Falls CMR 154.5, Lewistown 121.5, Cut Bank 116, Havre 103, Malta 64, Chinook 41, Chester-Joplin Inverness 20, Butte Central 0.
103-113: Mick Chagnon, Havre; Austin Phattavong, Great Falls; Paul Bartlett, Great Falls CMR; Logan Younkin, Great Falls CMR
120: Colton Martello, Great Falls CMR; Dre Collins, Great Falls; Riley Pleninger, Havre; Cameron Mikesell, Malta
126: Easton Shupe, Great Falls; Wyatt Mager, Lewistown; Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Caleb Simpson
132: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Mason Huber, Great Falls; Keaton Jarrett, Great Falls CMR; Shane Barcus, Cut Bank
138: Marc Ramirez, Great Falls; Calvin Carroll, Great Falls CMR; Matthew Larson, Cut Bank; Kendalls Pleninger, Havre
145: Cache Hilliard, Great Falls; Quinton Spring, Great Falls CMR; Colten Barsness, Cut Bank; Kale VanCampen, Havre
152: Donovan Mahoney, Great Falls; Garrett Pruttis, Chinook; AJ LaFurge, Great Falls CMR; Randy Tommerup, Havre
160: Duane Otto II, Lewistown; Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Callan Mears, Malta; Brendan Lockart, Great Falls
170: Tyson Krahe, Great Falls; Keaton Potter, Lewistown; Colt French, Malta; Jacob Reeves, Great Falls CMR
182: Liam Swanson, Great Falls; Rielly Wiegand, Chinook; Nick Bodge, Great Falls CMR; Giovanni Gibson, Cut Bank
205: Elijah Davis, Great Falls; Dre Oshio, Malta; Bryce Hall, Great Falls CMR
HWT: Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls; Reubin Swenson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Dylan Morris, Lewistown; Westley Omsberg, Cut Bank
