High school 

Lewistown 48, Billings Central 24

103- Ruben Baisch BC pinned Jake Simac Fergus 2:47; 113- Dunar McCord Fergus pinned Tyrus Hall BC 1:50; 120- Cody Hofer BC pinned Koleton Cripps Fergus 2:06; 126- Jackson Wichman BC won by Forfeit; 132- Cooper Birdwell Fergus tech fall Devon O'Neill BC 2:30; 138- Colton Picco Fergus pinned Jakob Kominsky BC 1:45; 145- Coltin Loberg Fergus pinned Connor Coate BC 2:40; 152- Wyatt Elam Fergus Pinned Aiden Aldrich BC 3:20; 160- Aaron Foster BC pinned Jett Boyce Fergus 3:25; 170- Keaton Potter Fergus pinned Cody Todd BC 2:19; 182- Landon Farrar Fergus won by Forfeit; 205- Christain Wolfe Fergus dec Preston Roberson BC 11-4; 285- Dylan Morris Fergus pinned Gunnar Ward BC 1:30.

Billings Central 45, Glendive 22

103- Ruben Baisch BC won by Forfeit; 113- Tyrus Hall BC pinned Tyrel Gilbertson Dawson 5:16; 120- Austin Berry Dawson pinned Cody Hofer BC 3:40; 126- Jackson Wichman BC pinned Jace Gentry Dawson 1:24; 132- Devon O'Neill BC pinned Tristian Jarvis Dawson 1:07; 138- Hayden Azure Dawson pinned Jakob Kominsky BC 1:17; 145- Cody Harrington Dawson pinned Connor Coate BC 3:15; 152- Aiden Aldrich BC won by Forfeit; 160- Aaron Foster BC dec Tommy Reske Dawson 6-4; 170- Aiden Franklin Dawson dec Cody Todd BC 10-2; 182- Double Forfeit; 205- Preston Roberson BC won by Forfeit; 285- Gunnar Ward BC pinned Thomas Bustos Dawson 1:09.

