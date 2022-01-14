63rd Annual Cowboy Invitational
at Miles City
Friday
Boys
Team scores: Huntley Project 144, Cody (Wyo.) 138.5, Hettinger-Scranton (N.D.) 115, Miles City 96.5, Glasgow 87.5, Glendive 84, Livingston 78, Billings Central 65.5, Moorcroft (Wyo.) 63, Lewistown 62, Circle 61.5, Hardin 61, Malta 45, Colstrip 37.5, Bowman (N.D.) 33, Baker 29, Lockwood 26.5, Sidney 24, Red Lodge 21, Forsyth 17, Broadus 13, Custer 4.
