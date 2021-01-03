Kalispell Flathead 57, Kalispell Glacier 12
103: Davin Naldret, F, d. Garrett Bosch, 10-4; 113: Josh Melton, G, p. Dylan Kratofil, 3:15; 120: Logan Stansberry, F, d. Thomas Putnam, 7-1; 126: Teegan Vasquez, G, p. Cade Gardner, 2:40; 132: Asher Kemppainen, F, p. Seth Doolan, 5:04; 138: Anders Thompson, F, p. Hunter Magness, :17; 145: Cade Troupe, F, p. Lance Fretwell, 4:00; 152: Fin Nadeau, F, p. Kyle McCollam, 3:43; 160: Noah Poe-Hatten, F, m.d. Royce Conklin, 13-2; 170: Chase Youso, F, t.f. T.J. Gannon, 16-0; 182: Ryan Nelson, F, won by forfeit; 205: Gaige Winter, F, p. Connor Crock, 4:00; 285: Timber Richberg, F, p. Rocco Beccari, 5:18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.