Kalispell Flathead 57, Kalispell Glacier 12

103: Davin Naldret, F, d. Garrett Bosch, 10-4; 113: Josh Melton, G, p. Dylan Kratofil, 3:15; 120: Logan Stansberry, F, d. Thomas Putnam, 7-1; 126: Teegan Vasquez, G, p. Cade Gardner, 2:40; 132: Asher Kemppainen, F, p. Seth Doolan, 5:04; 138: Anders Thompson, F, p. Hunter Magness, :17; 145: Cade Troupe, F, p. Lance Fretwell, 4:00; 152: Fin Nadeau, F, p. Kyle McCollam, 3:43; 160: Noah Poe-Hatten, F, m.d. Royce Conklin, 13-2; 170: Chase Youso, F, t.f. T.J. Gannon, 16-0; 182: Ryan Nelson, F, won by forfeit; 205: Gaige Winter, F, p. Connor Crock, 4:00; 285: Timber Richberg, F, p. Rocco Beccari, 5:18.

