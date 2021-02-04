Huntley Project 56, Red Lodge 6
103: Teagan Anderson (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 113: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Trent Petersen (RLHS) (TF 17-1 2:15) 120: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Riley DeVries (RLHS) (Dec 13-10) 126: Parker Craig (HPW) over Stran Lytton (RLHS) (Fall 2:34) 132: Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) over Silas Hahn (RLHS) (Fall 1:11) 138: Spencer Jacobsen (RLHS) over (HPW) (For.) 145: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Raiden Dunlap (RLHS) (Fall 0:39) 152: Zach Caton (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Calahan Barker (RLHS) (Dec 6-1) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over Gable Davis (RLHS) (Fall 1:35) 205: Spencer Higareda (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over Malcolm Mann (RLHS) (Dec 17-14)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.