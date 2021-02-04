Huntley Project 56, Red Lodge 6

103: Teagan Anderson (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 113: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Trent Petersen (RLHS) (TF 17-1 2:15) 120: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Riley DeVries (RLHS) (Dec 13-10) 126: Parker Craig (HPW) over Stran Lytton (RLHS) (Fall 2:34) 132: Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) over Silas Hahn (RLHS) (Fall 1:11) 138: Spencer Jacobsen (RLHS) over (HPW) (For.) 145: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Raiden Dunlap (RLHS) (Fall 0:39) 152: Zach Caton (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Calahan Barker (RLHS) (Dec 6-1) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over Gable Davis (RLHS) (Fall 1:35) 205: Spencer Higareda (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over Malcolm Mann (RLHS) (Dec 17-14)

