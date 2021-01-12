Billings West 39, Billings Senior 30
103: Keyan Hernandez, W, p. Junior Madrid, 3:58; 113: Jase Van Pelt, W, d. Demetrios Saliaris, 6-0; 120: Jalen Vladic, S, p. Carson Blaschak 1:49; 126: Jesse Aarness, W, d. Logan Cole, 8-6; 132: Nathaniel Hoff, W, m.d. Timmy Rodriguez, 15-7; 138: RJ Lowdog, W, p. Jack Stone, 3:31; 145: Gavin Stodtmeister, W, p. Cooper Hickey, 2:28; 152: Drake Rhodes, W, t.f. Cruz Riojas, 18-1; 160: Shawn Miller, S, p. Logan Gallagher, 5:43; 170: Isaiah Murch, S, p. Cooper Freitag, 2:55; 182: Thomas Klepps, S, p. Reese Higgins, :45; 205: Peyton Morton, S, p. Chris Garcia, :45; 285: Jadyn Hoff, W, p. Charlie Desmarais, 3:40.
Huntley Project (HPW) 62.0 Billings Central (BICE) 6.0
285: Gunnar Ward (BICE) over Gunnar Oblander (HPW) (Fall 0:42) 103: Teagan Anderson (HPW) over Ruben Baisch (BICE) (MD 10-0) 113: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Tyrus Hall (BICE) (MD 11-2) 120: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Cody Hofer (BICE) (Fall 0:59) 126: Parker Craig (HPW) over Jackson Wichman (BICE) (TF 18-2 4:15) 132: Ashton Christman (HPW) over Devon O`Neill (BICE) (Dec 8-2) 138: Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) over (BICE) (M. For.) 145: Hayden VonOlnhausen (HPW) over Connor Coat (BICE) (Fall 4:43) 152: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Aiden Aldrich (BICE) (MD 10-2) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Aaron Foster (BICE) (Fall 1:35) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over Cody Todd (BICE) (Fall 5:38) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over Gus Wetstein (BICE) (Fall 0:57) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over Gunnar Burk (BICE) (Fall 0:20)
