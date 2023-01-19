agate Scoreboard: High school wrestling Jan 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Huntley Project 40, Sidney 14103: Gordan Knapp (SIFA) over Baylor Burton (HPW) (SV-1 6-4) 113: Evan VonOlnhausen (HPW) over Carson Propp (SIFA) (Fall 1:09) 120: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Brody Keysor (SIFA) (Dec 4-1) 126: Derek Lachenmeier (HPW) over Burton Pollari (SIFA) (Dec 7-0) 132: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Reece Graves (SIFA) (SV-1 6-4) 138: Owen Lonski (SIFA) over Hayden Ramaeker (HPW) (Dec 6-3) 145: Zander Dean (SIFA) over Tucker Kaczmarek (HPW) (TF 15-0 3:58) 152: Grady Schmidt (HPW) over Ty Schepens (SIFA) (MD 11-3) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Deion Potter (SIFA) (Fall 2:00) 170: Hayden VonOlnhausen (HPW) over Deion Potter (SIFA) (Dec 8-4) 182: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Thor Folgem (SIFA) (Fall 1:15) 205: Spencer Higareda (HPW) over Nathan Romo (SIFA) (Fall 1:44) 285: Caleb Klienke (SIFA) over Gunnar Oblander (HPW) (Dec 6-2) JOHN LETASKY 406mtsports.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Prep-sports Montana Prep Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Sidney standout wrestlers Owen Lonski and Zander Dean looking to go out on top Helena High ends 7-game Capital winning streak thanks to Tevin Wetzel's heroics Missoula native Lexi Deden playing her best ball as Montana State women prep to face rival Griz MHSA amends guidelines for co-ops, announces school realignments Dahlberg drama: Lady Griz, Bobcats to clash Saturday in critical battle of Big Sky contenders
