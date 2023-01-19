Huntley Project 40, Sidney 14

103: Gordan Knapp (SIFA) over Baylor Burton (HPW) (SV-1 6-4) 113: Evan VonOlnhausen (HPW) over Carson Propp (SIFA) (Fall 1:09) 120: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Brody Keysor (SIFA) (Dec 4-1) 126: Derek Lachenmeier (HPW) over Burton Pollari (SIFA) (Dec 7-0) 132: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Reece Graves (SIFA) (SV-1 6-4) 138: Owen Lonski (SIFA) over Hayden Ramaeker (HPW) (Dec 6-3) 145: Zander Dean (SIFA) over Tucker Kaczmarek (HPW) (TF 15-0 3:58) 152: Grady Schmidt (HPW) over Ty Schepens (SIFA) (MD 11-3) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Deion Potter (SIFA) (Fall 2:00) 170: Hayden VonOlnhausen (HPW) over Deion Potter (SIFA) (Dec 8-4) 182: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Thor Folgem (SIFA) (Fall 1:15) 205: Spencer Higareda (HPW) over Nathan Romo (SIFA) (Fall 1:44) 285: Caleb Klienke (SIFA) over Gunnar Oblander (HPW) (Dec 6-2)

