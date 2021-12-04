Sidney Eagles Invitational

Dual Tournament

Friday 

Championship dual: Sidney 35, Post Falls (Idaho) 30

Third place: Dickinson (N.D.) 40, Lake Stevens (Wash.) 30

Fifth place: Mahomet Seymour (Ill.) 35, Oak Harbor (Ohio) 29

Seventh place: Huntley Project 39, Laurel 28

Ninth place: Columbia (Idaho) 61, Williston (N.D.) 12

11th place: Minot (N.D.) 39, Rapid City City Central (S.D.) 30

13th place: Miles City 40, Glasgow 30

15th place: Bowman (N.D.) 42, Circle 22

Tags

Load comments