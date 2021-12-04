Sidney Eagles Invitational
Dual Tournament
Friday
Championship dual: Sidney 35, Post Falls (Idaho) 30
Third place: Dickinson (N.D.) 40, Lake Stevens (Wash.) 30
Fifth place: Mahomet Seymour (Ill.) 35, Oak Harbor (Ohio) 29
Seventh place: Huntley Project 39, Laurel 28
Ninth place: Columbia (Idaho) 61, Williston (N.D.) 12
11th place: Minot (N.D.) 39, Rapid City City Central (S.D.) 30
13th place: Miles City 40, Glasgow 30
15th place: Bowman (N.D.) 42, Circle 22
