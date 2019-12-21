Huntley Project Duals

1st Place Match

Huntley Project defeated Billings Senior JV, 42-24

160 - Hunter Dare (Huntley Project) over Coltin Bernhart (Billings Senior JV) Dec 4-3

170 - William Loveridge (Huntley Project) over Charlie Desmarais (Billings Senior JV) Fall 3:50

182 - Stran Selman (Huntley Project) over Justus Cotharn (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:35

205 - Cade Buchanan (Huntley Project) over Sylas Dillon (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:26

285 - Journey Grimsrud (Huntley Project) over Noah Campbell (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:21

103 - Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) over Wes Murch (Billings Senior JV) Dec 8-6

113 - Daylan Forshee (Billings Senior JV) over Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) Dec 6-2

120 - Reeve Rambin (Billings Senior JV) over Colby Cantu (Huntley Project) Fall 3:30

126 - Ashton Christman (Huntley Project) over Devun Brown (Billings Senior JV) Fall 1:08

132 - Micah James (Billings Senior JV) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Gavin Klein (Billings Senior JV) over Blake Zimmerman (Huntley Project) Dec 7-2

145 - Shawn Miller (Billings Senior JV) over Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) Fall 1:17

152 - Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) over Damian Lave (Billings Senior JV) Fall 3:04

 Semifinal

Huntley Project defeated Billings West JV, 48-21

152 - Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) over Reece Higgins (Billings West JV) Fall 1:36

160 - Chris Garcia (Billings West JV) over Hunter Dare (Huntley Project) Fall 1:12

170 - William Loveridge (Huntley Project) over Trystan Washburn (Billings West JV) Fall 0:52

182 - Stran Selman (Huntley Project) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

205 - Cade Buchanan (Huntley Project) over Casey Watkins (Billings West JV) Fall 3:09

285 - Journey Grimsrud (Huntley Project) over Tyler Blaquiere (Billings West JV) Fall 1:14

103 - Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) over Chance Bray (Billings West JV) Dec 2-0

113 - Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) over Carson Blaschak (Billings West JV) Fall 3:56

120 - Maddox Ruffatto (Billings West JV) over Colby Cantu (Huntley Project) Fall 5:16

126 - Ashton Christman (Huntley Project) over Cooper Tocco (Billings West JV) Fall 1:09

132 - Brayden Reichenbach (Billings West JV) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Chaim Hernandez (Billings West JV) over Blake Zimmerman (Huntley Project) Dec 5-4

145 - Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) over Gavin Stodtmeister (Billings West JV) Dec 4-2

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments