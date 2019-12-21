Huntley Project Duals
1st Place Match
Huntley Project defeated Billings Senior JV, 42-24
160 - Hunter Dare (Huntley Project) over Coltin Bernhart (Billings Senior JV) Dec 4-3
170 - William Loveridge (Huntley Project) over Charlie Desmarais (Billings Senior JV) Fall 3:50
182 - Stran Selman (Huntley Project) over Justus Cotharn (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:35
205 - Cade Buchanan (Huntley Project) over Sylas Dillon (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:26
285 - Journey Grimsrud (Huntley Project) over Noah Campbell (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:21
103 - Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) over Wes Murch (Billings Senior JV) Dec 8-6
113 - Daylan Forshee (Billings Senior JV) over Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) Dec 6-2
120 - Reeve Rambin (Billings Senior JV) over Colby Cantu (Huntley Project) Fall 3:30
126 - Ashton Christman (Huntley Project) over Devun Brown (Billings Senior JV) Fall 1:08
132 - Micah James (Billings Senior JV) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 - Gavin Klein (Billings Senior JV) over Blake Zimmerman (Huntley Project) Dec 7-2
145 - Shawn Miller (Billings Senior JV) over Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) Fall 1:17
152 - Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) over Damian Lave (Billings Senior JV) Fall 3:04
Semifinal
Huntley Project defeated Billings West JV, 48-21
152 - Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) over Reece Higgins (Billings West JV) Fall 1:36
160 - Chris Garcia (Billings West JV) over Hunter Dare (Huntley Project) Fall 1:12
170 - William Loveridge (Huntley Project) over Trystan Washburn (Billings West JV) Fall 0:52
182 - Stran Selman (Huntley Project) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
205 - Cade Buchanan (Huntley Project) over Casey Watkins (Billings West JV) Fall 3:09
285 - Journey Grimsrud (Huntley Project) over Tyler Blaquiere (Billings West JV) Fall 1:14
103 - Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) over Chance Bray (Billings West JV) Dec 2-0
113 - Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) over Carson Blaschak (Billings West JV) Fall 3:56
120 - Maddox Ruffatto (Billings West JV) over Colby Cantu (Huntley Project) Fall 5:16
126 - Ashton Christman (Huntley Project) over Cooper Tocco (Billings West JV) Fall 1:09
132 - Brayden Reichenbach (Billings West JV) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 - Chaim Hernandez (Billings West JV) over Blake Zimmerman (Huntley Project) Dec 5-4
145 - Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) over Gavin Stodtmeister (Billings West JV) Dec 4-2
