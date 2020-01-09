Huntley Project 45, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 27
132: Garrett Meier (COAB) over (HPW) (For.) 138: Brady Ellison (COAB) over Blake Zimmerman (HPW) (Dec 3-0) 145: Peyton Baumgartner (COAB) over Garrett Sholley (HPW) (Fall 3:14) 152: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Colby Coleman (COAB) (Fall 1:57) 160: Chavis Norton (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over Gage Summers (COAB) (Fall 0:26) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over Kali Hood (COAB) (Fall 0:19) 285: Journey Grimsrud (HPW) over Carter Beer (COAB) (Fall 1:15) 103: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Guy Williams (COAB) (Dec 9-5) 113: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Wyatt Hood (COAB) (Fall 1:48) 120: Tanner Cook (COAB) over Colby Cantu (HPW) (Fall 3:15) 126: Cooper Cook (COAB) over (HPW) (For.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.