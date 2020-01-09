Huntley Project 45, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 27

132: Garrett Meier (COAB) over (HPW) (For.) 138: Brady Ellison (COAB) over Blake Zimmerman (HPW) (Dec 3-0) 145: Peyton Baumgartner (COAB) over Garrett Sholley (HPW) (Fall 3:14) 152: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Colby Coleman (COAB) (Fall 1:57) 160: Chavis Norton (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over Gage Summers (COAB) (Fall 0:26) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over Kali Hood (COAB) (Fall 0:19) 285: Journey Grimsrud (HPW) over Carter Beer (COAB) (Fall 1:15) 103: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Guy Williams (COAB) (Dec 9-5) 113: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Wyatt Hood (COAB) (Fall 1:48) 120: Tanner Cook (COAB) over Colby Cantu (HPW) (Fall 3:15) 126: Cooper Cook (COAB) over (HPW) (For.)

