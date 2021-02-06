Laurel 63, Glendive 10
103: Dylan Wombolt (LAUR) over (DCG) (For.) 113: Peyton Waldo (LAUR) over Sheldon Rod (DCG) (Dec 9-7) 120: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over (DCG) (For.) 126: Johnathan Herr (LAUR) over (DCG) (For.) 132: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Tristan Jarvis (DCG) (Fall 2:39) 138: Hayden Azure (DCG) over Owen Younger (LAUR) (Fall 2:59) 145: Cody Harrington (DCG) over Aden Winder (LAUR) (MD 14-4) 152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Ryan Traynor (DCG) (Fall 0:19) 160: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Tommy Reske (DCG) (Fall 2:42) 170: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Aiden Franklin (DCG) (Fall 5:40) 182: Nathan Lewis (LAUR) over (DCG) (For.) 205: Connor Ulschak (LAUR) over (DCG) (For.) 285: Gabe Hernandez (LAUR) over Thomas Bustos (DCG) (Fall 0:19)
Laurel 61, Billings Central 10
103: Dylan Wombolt (LAUR) over Ruben Baisch (BICE) (MD 14-4) 113: Peyton Waldo (LAUR) over Tyrus Hall (BICE) (Fall 0:26) 120: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over (BICE) (For.) 126: Johnathan Herr (LAUR) over Cody Hofer (BICE) (Fall 0:38) 132: Devon O`Neill (BICE) over Kade Wersland (LAUR) (MD 12-4) 138: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Jakob Kominsky (BICE) (Fall 1:38) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Connor Coat (BICE) (Fall 0:47) 152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Aiden Aldrich (BICE) (Fall 3:17) 160: Aaron Foster (BICE) over Camden Johnson (LAUR) (Fall 2:38) 170: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Cody Todd (BICE) (Dec 3-1) 182: Nathan Lewis (LAUR) over Gunnar Burk (BICE) (Fall 3:14) 205: Connor Ulschak (LAUR) over Luke Prewitt (BICE) (Fall 0:15) 285: Gabe Hernandez (LAUR) over Gunnar Ward (BICE) (Fall 0:31)
