High school

Boys

Billings Senior 39, Billings West 31

138: Jesse Aarness, West, d. Jalen Vladic, 3-2; 145: James Roan, Senior, m.d. Kade Vatnsdal, 14-4; 152: Logan Cole, Senior, p. Kale Konecny, 3:19; 160: Drake Rhodes, West, p. Jaron Roberts, 3:59; 170: Shawn Miller, Senior, p. Cooper Freitag, 2:44; 182: Chris Garcia, West, p. Damien La Ve, 4:18; 205: Charlie Desmarais, Senior, p. Reece Higgins, :32; 285: Maxx Lee, Senior, p. Brock Goff, 2:57; 103: Zach Morse, West, p. Tristan Vladic, 3:49; 113: Keyan Hernandez, West, p. Cole Krutzfeldt, 5:27; 120: Jase Van Pelt, West, m.d. Holden Howe, 9-1; 126: Demetrios Saliaris, Senior, p. Colby Reichenbach, 1:27; 132: Idren Peak, Senior, t.f. Dash Nugent, 19-4.

Girls

No team score kept

113: Alyvia Ruiz, West, p. Senja Lyngby-Cox, 1:59; 113: Gracelyn Hanson, Senior, p. Madison Shenefelt, :28; 126: Bella Hernandez, West, p. Coral White, 1:10; 138: MaKenzee Neal, West, p. Payton Kale, 2:57; 285: Marika Bonner, West, p. Cheylynn Russell, :37.

