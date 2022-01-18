High school
Boys
Billings Senior 39, Billings West 31
138: Jesse Aarness, West, d. Jalen Vladic, 3-2; 145: James Roan, Senior, m.d. Kade Vatnsdal, 14-4; 152: Logan Cole, Senior, p. Kale Konecny, 3:19; 160: Drake Rhodes, West, p. Jaron Roberts, 3:59; 170: Shawn Miller, Senior, p. Cooper Freitag, 2:44; 182: Chris Garcia, West, p. Damien La Ve, 4:18; 205: Charlie Desmarais, Senior, p. Reece Higgins, :32; 285: Maxx Lee, Senior, p. Brock Goff, 2:57; 103: Zach Morse, West, p. Tristan Vladic, 3:49; 113: Keyan Hernandez, West, p. Cole Krutzfeldt, 5:27; 120: Jase Van Pelt, West, m.d. Holden Howe, 9-1; 126: Demetrios Saliaris, Senior, p. Colby Reichenbach, 1:27; 132: Idren Peak, Senior, t.f. Dash Nugent, 19-4.
Girls
No team score kept
113: Alyvia Ruiz, West, p. Senja Lyngby-Cox, 1:59; 113: Gracelyn Hanson, Senior, p. Madison Shenefelt, :28; 126: Bella Hernandez, West, p. Coral White, 1:10; 138: MaKenzee Neal, West, p. Payton Kale, 2:57; 285: Marika Bonner, West, p. Cheylynn Russell, :37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.