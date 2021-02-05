Billings West 67, Bozeman 6
103- Keyan Hernandez (West) pins Christian Steele (Boz) 1:09; 113- Jase Van Pelt (West) wins by forfeit; 120- Carson Blaschak (West) maj dec Jack Montoya (Boz) 14-5; 126- Jesse Aarness (West) pins Dawkin Schimdt (Boz) :57; 132- Nathaniel Hoff (West) pins Pi Taylor (Boz) :57; 138- RJ Lowdog (West) pins Evan Croy (Boz) 1:32; 145- Avery Allen (Boz) pins Gavin Stodtmeister (West) 4:36; 152- Drake Rhodes (West) pins Jake Adams (Boz) 1:45; 160- Jake Jaeger (West) pins Gregor Schmidt (Boz) 3:29; 170- Cooper Freitag (West) wins by forfeit; 182- Chris Garcia (West) wins by forfeit; 205- Max Murphy (West) pins Hudson Weins (Boz) 1:05; 285- Jaydn Hoff (West) dec Cameron Spencer (Boz) 2-1
Billings West 74, Bozeman Gallatin 0
103- Keyan Hernandez (West) tech fall Isaish Christensen (Gal) 17-0; 113- Jase Van Pelt (West) pins Josh Kornachik (Gal) 1:21; 120- Maddox Ruffatto (West) pins Dean Christie (Gal) 2:33; 126- Jesse Aarness (West) win by forfeit; 132- Nathaniel Hoff (West) pins Eli Vanderpool (Gal) :25; 138- RJ Lowdog (West) pins Tillman Bartholomew (Gal) 1:28; 145- Gavin Stodtmeister (West) pins Lily Schultz (Gal) 1:04; 152- Drake Rhodes (West) pins Felix Peterson (Gal) 5:01; 160- Jake Jaeger (West) dec Landry Cooley (Gal) 9-3; 170- Cooper Freitag (West) pins Aden Matosich (Gal) :24; 182- Chris Garcia (West) pins Aiden Martin (Gal) :43; 205- Eli Madland (West) pins Tyler Conrad (Gal) 1:02; 285- Jaydn Hoff (West) pins Luke Terry (Gal) :46.
