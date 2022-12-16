Great Falls CMR Holiday Wrestling Classic
Friday
Boys team scores: Billings West 144.5, Great Falls 140, Great Falls CMR 131.5, Billings Senior 117, Helena Capital 109.5, Belgrade 107, Miles City 102, Kalispell Glacier 100.5, Three Forks 93, Columbia Falls 87, Laurel 85.5, Ronan 83.5, Livingston-Big Timber 80.5, Lewistown 72, Cut Bank 71, Billings Skyview 69.5, Havre 69.5, Dillon 62, Whitehall 58, Helena 57, Missoula Sentinel 57, Jefferson 56.5, Colstrip 52, Conrad 49.5, Bozeman Gallatin 45, Bozeman 43, Missoula Big Sky 42.5, Glasgow 42, Anaconda 41.5, Chinook 39, Choteau 39, Malta 37, Browning 34, Big Sandy 33.5, Butte 32, Fort Benton 32, Shelby 31, Fairfield 26, Forsyth 26, Thompson Falls-Noxon 26, Whitefish 25, Harlem 24, Valier 20.5, East Helena 19, Poplar 19, Cascade 16, Simms 14, Townsend 13, Great Falls Central 12, Wolf Point 12, Missoula Hellgate 9, Butte Central 8, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 6, Manhattan 6,
Girls team scores: Kalispell Flathead 139, Billings Senior 124, Butte 101, Kalispell GLacier 82, Billings Skyview 81, Ronan 79, Havre 62.5, Browning 54, Harlem 48, Miles City 43, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 41, Anaconda 39, Belgrade 39, Simms 38, Helena Capital 33, Columbia Falls 32, Lewistown 32, Billings West 29, Great Falls 29, Chinook 28, Cut Bank 28, Bozeman 27, Missoula Big Sky 27, Poplar 27, Big Sandy 22, Livingston-Big Timber 22, Glasgow 21, Missoula Hellgate 21, Colstrip 20, Wolf Point 20, Malta 19, Helena 18, Great Falls CMR 16, Choteau 14, Bozeman Gallatin 13.5, Valier 13, Dillon 12.5, Conrad 9, Whitefish 9, East Helena 8, Cascade 6, Whitehall 6, Fort Benton 3.
