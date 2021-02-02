Billings Senior 38, Great Falls 24

103: Junior Madrid, S, d. Cooper Samson 9-3; 113: Demetri Salarias, S, d. Gavin Cotton, 6-2; 120: Holden Howe, S, p. Peyton Scofield, 3:18; 126: Jalen Vladic, S, p. Aaron Liscom, 3:03; 132: Logan Cole, S, p. Isaiah Dormody, 4:43; 138: Idren Peak, S, t.f. Mason Huber, 16-0; 145: Irish Furthmyre, GF, p. Cooper Hickey, 1:35; 152: Cache Hilliard, GF, d. Cruz Riojas, 5-0; 160: Shawn Miller, S, p. Donovan Mahoney, 1:03; 170: Thomas Klepps, S, d. Brendan Lockart, 11-5; 182: Liam Swanson, GF, d Peyton Morton, 5-2; 205: Elijah Davis, GF, p. Charlie Desmarias, :39; 285: Ethan DeRoche, GF, p. Johnny Catt, :28.

Laurel 43, Colstrip 24

120: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over Ty Borge (COLS) (MD 11-2) 126: Ty Borge (COLS) over Noah Michaelson (LAUR) (Fall 0:57) 138: Zaden Heck (COLS) over Tyler Hutton (LAUR) (Fall 3:07) 138: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Garrett Buckalew (COLS) (Fall 3:55) 138: Tyler Hutton (LAUR) over Garrett Buckalew (COLS) (Fall 4:00) 138: Zaden Heck (COLS) over Ty Volmer (LAUR) (Fall 3:10) 145: Zach Valdez (COLS) over Aden Winder (LAUR) (Fall 0:54) 145: Nathaniel Hill (LAUR) over Jaylen Kinzel (COLS) (Fall 0:06) 152: Max Brown (LAUR) over Jaylen Kinzel (COLS) (Fall 1:57) 152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Zach Valdez (COLS) (Dec 10-3) 160: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Zach Cox (COLS) (Fall 5:12) 170: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Zach Cox (COLS) (Fall 1:58).

Laurel 30, Shepherd 18

103: Dylan Wombolt (LAUR) over LeeAnn Hoch (SHEP) (Fall 0:44) 113: Peyton Waldo (LAUR) over LeeAnn Hoch (SHEP) (Fall 3:41) 126: Levi Nunberg (LAUR) over Langdon Smith (SHEP) (Fall 3:00) 126: Johnathan Herr (LAUR) over Langdon Smith (SHEP) (Fall 0:55) 132: Tyler Niles (SHEP) over Diesel Yarger (LAUR) (Fall 1:44) 132: Tyler Niles (SHEP) over Beau Mares (LAUR) (Fall 1:58) 205: Connor Ulschak (LAUR) over Lane McCally (SHEP) (Fall 1:05) 205: Lane McCally (SHEP) over Brandon Cole (LAUR) (Fall 0:17)

Tags

Load comments